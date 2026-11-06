People Are Ditching Dating Apps for Something Way More Fun, and It’s Actually Working

Today, many couples meet online, whether through social media or a dating app. But what about those who meet through video games? This isn’t a new trend, but I recently learned there’s a term for it: playting, aka the act of using video games for dating purposes. Sometimes, players intentionally seek romantic connections while engaging in video games. Other times, they just happen to fall for the person on the other end of the game. Either way, playting has been a successful dating tactic for many couples.

What Is Playting?

According to OneState, a mobile social role-play game, playting simply means finding love through video games. Rather than endlessly swiping on a dating app and chatting with various matches that lead nowhere, playting helps daters form more authentic, lighthearted connections.

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In fact, a recent survey by OneState found that 34% of its players have started a romantic relationship with someone they met in the game. What’s more, a whopping 75% said they first logged on because they needed someone to talk to, while 22% said they’re more confident and outgoing in-game than in real life. Naturally, this helps them secure more genuine connections, as they’re able to be themselves.

Why Playting Works

Playting allows individuals to meet in a low-stakes digital environment—and one where they feel most comfortable and confident. Rather than entering with the intention of finding a romantic match, as you would on a dating app, you’re simply looking for social connections, friendly competition, and lighthearted fun.

“Dating apps lack context: you see a photo, exchange a few superficial messages, and hope that chemistry will spark when you meet,” says Prudence Leung, a Registered Psychotherapist and Coach, per OneState. “Video games, by contrast, offer a shared experience in a high-dopamine environment where you see someone at their most collaborative and engaging.”

A Playting Success Story

According to OneState, one of its players actually met (and married) the love of her life through the virtual game. After building a connection online, she traveled 800 miles to meet her now husband. Within 18 months, they were engaged.

In real life, Baba (his in-game name) was a construction supervisor from North Carolina, while Spazz (her in-game name) was a special education assistant from Wisconsin. But on OneState, she was running a SWAT training exercise while he was the head of the army—aka the perfect pair. Surely, they never would’ve met in the real world had it not been for the game.

Through video games, you can be practically anyone you want, assuming different personas or playing different roles. Undoubtedly, this creative self-expression can attract partners you might not have otherwise considered.

Though they’re married now, Baba and Spazz still play the same game together every week.

“If we’d met on Tinder, we probably would have met up sooner,” Spazz told OneState. “But in the game, it took time. We had to really build feelings for each other first, and I think that’s what made it stronger.”

So, hey, if you’re a gamer who’s not finding success on dating apps, you know where to channel your effort next.