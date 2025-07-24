People Are Drinking Bleach for ‘Health’ (Please Don’t)

It’s not technically bleach. That’s the first thing defenders of “Miracle Mineral Solution” will tell you. But chemically, that doesn’t matter—because your stomach won’t care about semantics when it’s being burned from the inside out.

The wellness world has always been filled with pseudoscientific jargon, but the latest version comes with real and immediate danger. Sodium chlorite, often sold online as “MMS,” “aerobic oxygen,” or “chlorine dioxide solution,” is marketed as a natural pathogen killer that can boost immunity, cure disease, and help you “detox.” What it actually does is make people violently ill, land them in hospitals, and, in extreme cases, kill them.

“When sodium chlorite hits stomach acid, it converts to chlorine dioxide,” ecologist Casey McGrath told ScienceAlert. “That’s a bleach used to sterilize hospital tools and industrial surfaces.” It’s great for scrubbing a catheter, not so great for a human gut.

The United States FDA has repeatedly warned against consuming MMS products. That hasn’t stopped sellers from pushing it as a miracle cure for everything from COVID to cancer. Ingesting it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and in high doses, organ failure and death. Animal studies link it to brain and thyroid damage. And inhaling it, which some advocates recommend, can lead to respiratory injury or chemical pneumonia.

Some influencers go even further, suggesting MMS enemas or mouth rinses. These uses can damage internal tissues, disrupt the gut microbiome, and burn through linings built for nutrients, not industrial disinfectants.

Supporters cling to science-adjacent phrases like “oxidative therapy” or “pathogen-clearing oxygen molecules,” but the evidence they cite is mostly theoretical or taken from lab tests that have nothing to do with safe human use. Real medical studies show the compound destroys red blood cells, reduces oxygen delivery in the body, and damages the heart.

Chlorine dioxide can kill bacteria. That doesn’t make it medicine. It also kills skin cells and triggers clotting disorders.

Just because it sounds like a supplement and comes in a dropper bottle doesn’t mean it’s safe. If a product says it cures everything, it’s probably a lie, and in this case, one that could cost you your organs. Or worse.`