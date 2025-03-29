People Are Getting ‘Jelly Roll’ Botox, But Is It Worth the Risk?

Botox is a popular cosmetic and medical treatment that addresses “issues” like fine lines and wrinkles, as well as conditions like migraines and TMJ. But now, some people are even getting a more controversial type of botox—called “jelly roll”—for puffy eyes.

According to Dr. Tim Pearce, Clinical Director, Founder of SkinViva Clinic, SkinViva Training Academy, and Dr Tim Pearce eLearning, “The ‘jelly roll’ is a manifestation of skin bunching up underneath the eye when the orbicularis oculi muscle is contracting during a smile.”

Dr. Pearce noted that the “jelly roll” is actually “considered beautiful in the Far East where they purposely cause the look with make-up, tape, or dermal filler treatment creating ‘aegyo sal’—Korean for cute or baby eye skin.”

However, “in the West, we are aiming for the opposite and seek to soften the aegyo sal or jelly roll using botulinum toxin.”

Thus, “jelly roll Botox” was formed.

What Is Jelly Roll Botox and Does It Work?

This is what they mean when they say beauty is subjective. We’re literally getting different procedures to achieve completely opposite effects, depending on the beauty standards in a given location.

Saami Khalifian, MD, double board-certified dermatologist, founder of SOM Aesthetics, and medical director of Allergan Medical Institute, told PopSugar that the jelly roll “bulge is due to muscle contraction rather than fat, and Botox helps relax the muscle for a smoother, more refreshed look.”

“However, since it can diminish the effect of smiling with your eyes, some people don’t like it,” he noted.

Though jelly roll Botox is becoming more popular, it’s actually considered off-label, as it’s not an officially approved form of Botox. In fact, experts warn that it can lead to eye drooping if injected into the wrong place or using the wrong dosage.

But if you are going to use it, you’ll want to ensure you’re going to the right professional.

“I use jelly roll Botox selectively based on the patient’s anatomy and after the discussion of the risks,” said Khalifian. “I especially recommend being treated by an advanced practitioner, especially because of its off-label usage.”