People Are Getting So Much Botox They’re Becoming Immune

As more people receive routine Botox injections, some are starting to become immune to the toxin.

Botox (botulinum toxin) injections have become a routine procedure for many people. These injections temporarily relax or paralyze the muscles in certain areas, blocking nerve signals that cause the muscles to contract. This helps prevent wrinkles and can treat a variety of conditions, including temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) and migraines.

While Botox has always been relatively common in Hollywood, according to celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, founder of Manhattan’s PFRANKMD, “There’s been a dramatic shift from people viewing these things as a form of cosmetic surgery or a medical thing to a form of grooming.”

“People look at it as a form of grooming, like getting their hair done, like getting their nails done,” he told The Post in 2024.

Because of how frequently many individuals receive Botox today, however, some are beginning to become immune to the injections.

According to Board-Certified NYC Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, Botox typically lasts three to four months.

However, “some people may find that their Botox wears off sooner, which can happen if they develop a resistance to the treatment,” she told The Post. And in “extremely rare” occurrences, or in 1.5% of patients, people can even develop immunity to botulinum toxin.

“With repeated injections of the same neuromodulator, some patients may develop antibodies against the complexing protein added to the toxin,” Dr. Green said. “When this happens, patients can become resistant to the effects of the toxin, resulting in weaker and shorter-lasting results.”

What does this mean for those individuals? Well, there are alternative treatments that offer similar results, like other injectable neurotoxins or dermal fillers.

On the other hand, you can always just accept your wrinkles as a natural—and beautiful—part of aging.