People Are Horny For This Thicc Blimp

Listen: this blimp just looks like a big ol’ ass.

Yesterday the Twitter account Stem Feed, a Twitter account that normally posts cool things related to Engineering, posted an image of the Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander 10, a type of blimp built by a company called Hybrid Air Vehicles.

https://twitter.com/stem_feed/status/1432401980316606468

Blimps (or airships, or dirigibles, whatever you prefer) are extremely cool, but when people looked at this one, they immediately thought of what this blimp clearly resembles. It looks like a gigantic ass. It is impossible not to see it. It is so on the nose that it’s difficult not to see it as intentional. The angle of this photo emphasizes its curvature and highlights the rectangular plate on its underside? You can’t even describe it without it sounding like softcore porn.

I hate my mind — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) August 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/SmartestDumbass/status/1432453626547609602

Since yesterday, the tweet has been quote retweeted thousands of times. Almost every single one of these is a variation of “yeah, I would have sex with that blimp.” During a summer when many people on the internet discovered new parts of themselves because of a seven foot tall video game woman, this comes as no surprise. Crucially, it’s important to point out that this is simply an unedited photo of a blimp, and not aeromorph or “living aircraft” porn, which is a thing.

feeling things over this airship https://t.co/vye3ImmLoU — taurus faerie – fae/she (@jezebel_dreams) August 30, 2021

How hentai artists draw asses https://t.co/vn9n0fmicK — 「ゲロカエルマンデス」Gero Froggy Man Desu ⚡️🪼 (@DesuExMachina42) August 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/smallerhands/status/1432447036809482244

https://twitter.com/Charalanahzard/status/1432438730602598402

everything reminds me of her https://t.co/csoMii3Ynb — Emily Darling (@radicaldreamr_) August 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/Leichaa/status/1432481010495668228

It’s always magical to watch the collective consciousness of the internet come to a singular conclusion, and to watch thousands of people be horny online in a way that isn’t creepy. At a time when people all over the world are at odds with each other, this blimp unites us. No matter who you are, you look at this blimp and see a booty, and to me that is beautiful.