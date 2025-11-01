People Are Paying $200 to Hug Strangers

Singles are getting so lonely and touch-deprived that they’re paying $200 to hug strangers. That’s right: this loneliness epidemic is impacting us all.

One of the best cures for a long, trying day is a warm hug from someone who loves you. However, if you lack that kind of intimacy in your day-to-day life, you might feel deprived of physical comfort and closeness.

That’s where The Feels comes in. This singles mixer is the ideal event for those seeking safe, innocent intimacy, like a warm embrace or deep, prolonged eye contact. The organization hosts multiple events throughout popular cities like Los Angeles, Manhattan, and DC.

What Is ‘The Feels’?

The Feels is an organization that hosts intimate gatherings with like-minded individuals who are seeking connection in this otherwise bleak world.

According to The Feels, “We believe better relating is possible. We believe that dating apps have left us fatigued and cynical. We’ve normalized bad behavior: ghosting + gaslighting + breadcrumbing are rampant.”

Essentially, these meetups run for three hours and involve guided meditations, thoughtful prompts, reflections, somatic exercises, and—of course—long hugs.

“It integrates Jungian theory, nonviolent communication, positive psychology, somatic intelligence, group relationship theory, and mindfulness,” The Feels states on Eventbrite. “Our facilitators have advanced degrees in therapy, movement +/or psychology. An ongoing data collection project shows that 70% of all attendees walk out with the contact info for someone they’re excited about.”

‘The Feels’ Proves the Importance of Vulnerability and Connection

Allie Hoffman, creator of The Feels, studied at the Spirit Mind Body Institute at Columbia University. She spoke with USA Today about the iconic concept of The Feels.

“A lot of what we’re trying to do is just drop into [the] body,” she told the outlet. “There’s incredible wisdom and information that’s available in the body. A body knows, ‘Is this person really present with me? Is this person seeing me? Do they feel energetically good?’”

However, The Feels events are not the place to look for love. Rather, they help attendees become more vulnerable and open to new experiences.

“For me, the dream is people take it off the mat and into the world. That they ask deeper, open questions,” Hoffman explained to USA Today. “That they stop and be like, ‘I just want to positively reflect you.’ They stop and say, ‘Hey, can we just hold a hug a little bit longer?’ It’s not about [meeting] the love of your life. It’s about learn new tools.”

Sounds up your alley? The Feels is hosting countless events in various cities, which you can browse here. Just be ready to splurge, as some of these events are over $200. But hey, nothing is free in this economy—not even a hug.