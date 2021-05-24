People Are Returning to Homes Destroyed By Lava and the Photos are Nightmarish

At least 15 people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed after a volcano erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

People walk through smoke from smouldering lava near Goma. Photo: MOSES SAWASAWA/AFP via Getty Images

Lava flowed from Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday as the volcano erupted, turning the night sky red.

The sky above Goma on Saturday night. Photo: ALEX MILES/AFP via Getty Images

The city of Goma was largely saved from destruction as the lava flow stopped short of the city limits, the Associated Press reported.

A structure stands among the lava flow near Goma. Photo: MOSES SAWASAWA/AFP via Getty Images

But the district of Buhene was hit. Pictures taken on the outskirts of Goma showed buildings destroyed by still-smouldering lava flows.

Lava seen breaking through the gates of a private home on the outskirts of Goma. Photo: MOSES SAWASAWA/AFP via Getty Images

Buhene is where Ernestine Kabuo said she was forced to leave her sick husband behind because she was unable to carry him out of the house, she told the Reuters news agency.

Photo: JUSTIN KATUMWA/AFP via Getty Images

“I said to myself: I can’t go alone, we’ve been married for the best and for the worst,” she said.

Photo: Photo: MOSES SAWASAWA/AFP via Getty Images​

“I went back to at least try to get him out but couldn’t. I ran away and he got burned inside. I don’t know what to do. I curse this day.”

People return home, walking close by the cooling lava flows. Photo: GUERCHOM NDEBO/AFP via Getty Images

However, according to Unicef, the UN children’s agency, up to 30,000 people had left their homes as the volcano erupted, most of whom are making their way home now, amid fears of damaged homes and water and electricity shortages.

Unicef said 150 children had been separated from their families and a further 170 were feared missing. Photo: MOSES SAWASAWA/AFP via Getty Images

Nyiragongo is considered one of the world’s most active and dangerous volcanoes. In 2002 an eruption killed more than 200 people and left more than 120,000 homeless.