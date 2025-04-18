People Are Thirsty for “Hyper Real” ‘Stellar Blade’ Figurines as They Sell Out Instantly Despite Costing Thousands of Dollars

Fans of Stellar Blade are seemingly still not over the game’s protagonists, Eve and Tachy, as some were willing to shell out thousands of dollars for their new figurines. The collectibles’ insane price wasn’t enough to deter thirsty admirers from obtaining a “hyper-realistic” statue of the PlayStation heroines. I mean, I get the Stellar Blade hype — I love the game. But damn, that’s a lot!

Expensive ‘Stellar Blade’ Collectible Flies off the Shelves

Screenshot: JND Studios

The “hyper-real” Stellar Blade figurines were originally teased on April 15 by JND Studios. The 1/3 scale collectibles feature the 2024 game’s main protagonists, Eve and Tachy. While they are impressively realistic, each figure costs an eye-popping $2,199. However, those looking for a bargain could score both characters for a bundle price of $3,599.

Incredibly, both Stellar Blade figurines sold out within minutes of going live on April 18 — and yes, that includes the $3,599 bundle as well! So, it’s safe to say there are some seriously thirsty fans out there, willing to shell out months of car payments to get their hands on these. In all fairness, it should be noted that these hand-crafted collectibles had a limited production run of just 199 units, so they were truly aimed at dedicated collectors.

Still, the high-priced figurines selling out sparked some funny reactions from Stellar Blade fans. One user responded to the sold-out announcement on Twitter by jokingly writing, “Gooners gonna goon.” Another exclaimed, “Already sold out. Damn, I don’t even have $10 in my bank account.” Others were simply in shock over the demand for the thousand-dollar items.

Screenshot: Twitter

A general consensus among the game’s community was disbelief at how quickly the collectibles sold out given their eye-popping price. Which, to be fair, yeah — it is kind of crazy. The over $3,000 bundle actually sold out within just seven minutes of going live. I should note, though, that JND Studios did offer collectors a payment plan option of $200 a month, which is a little more reasonable.

The Hyper Real Figurine Is Actually Pretty Cool

Okay, all gooner jokes aside about Eve’s butt pose, the hyper real Stellar Blade figurines are actually really incredible. With only 199 of them available for purchase, it makes sense that JND Studios put in so much effort to meticulously re-create these characters. Each individual figurine was hand-crafted with insane levels of precision. I mean, they literally had someone sew in each strand of hair.

However, what’s really impressive is just how detailed the figurines’ outfits are. In Stellar Blade, Eve’s basic suit is pretty complex. Especially on her back, which has metal wires and attachments weaving in and out. And yet, the figurines absolutely nail this and the suit’s signature latex material. Not to mention JND Studios also included perfect re-creations of Eve and Tachy’s weapons.

Now, while Stellar Blade is an incredible game, I’m not sure if all of that is worth three grand. However, I can’t deny the amazing work that went into making these. Plus, unlike most figurines, these are true collectibles considering their limited production run. I think if nothing else, what scares me is that people wanting to pay thousands for a figurine couldn’t, even if they wanted to, given how insane the demand is. And here I was hoping that the $500 price tag of the Nintendo Switch 2 would scare off some buyers.