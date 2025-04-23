People Are Using Identical Twins’ Viral Interview as Proof Twin Telepathy Is Real

Twin telepathy has never seemed more real. When an Australian news outlet posted a segment about an armed carjacking, it wasn’t the details of the crime that stood out.

Instead, the focus of the online chatter rested squarely on two witnesses to the situation, identical twin sisters named Bridgette and Paula Powers.

In the unbelievable clip, which has racked up more than 5.6 million views on X, the Powers twins spoke totally in sync about what they witnessed.

Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/BRLNjRecAf — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) April 21, 2025

“One guy, he was up there with our mom. He went up there, and he was coming back down toward us. And he goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’” the twins said in unison. “Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, ‘Oh, Mom. Where’s Mom?’”

The interview continued in the same fashion, with the twins, dressed in matching outfits, explaining in sync how their mom approached the gunman and asked if he was OK.

When the person allegedly threatened to shoot their mom, she “distracted him to make him look the other way” and hid in a bush, the twins simultaneously explained.

“All I was thinking about when we were running was, ‘I hope he doesn’t fire,’” the twins said as one. “We’re so blessed.”

As they finished recounting the incident, the twins differed slightly, with one saying “you run for your life” and another saying “you run for your safety.”

‘telepathic’ Twins swear they really do talk in sync

After their viral interview, the twins told SBS News that they didn’t notice they were speaking as one.

“There is a lot of negative comments on Facebook … because some people are saying, ‘It’s fake. How can you rehearse a conversation?’” Bridgette told the outlet. “You can’t. It’s us, and we’ve tried not to talk together, and it’s impossible.”

The Powers twins, who run the Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, said they don’t pay their haters any mind.

“We used to worry, but we don’t worry no more,” Bridgette said. “We just giggle at them.”