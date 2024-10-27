People Can’t Behave Themselves at the Nintendo Museum

The Nintendo Museum in Uji, Kyoto, officially opened on October 2, 2024. It’s a reservation-only facility honoring the company’s rich history. So, with such an exclusive, mysterious entry method, you’d think people would control themselves. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Per Nintendo Every, somebody went to the museum and took pictures they explicitly weren’t supposed to. Photos circulated across various social media websites showcasing Nintendo’s hardware prototypes. Which were located in a photography-prohibited area of the museum. The original poster has since taken the post down. However, they’d already received nearly 10,000 likes with over 1,000 reposts.

Y’all know how the internet works — the cat’s formally out of the bag. Additionally, there have been reports of people unplugging cords connected to the controllers of Super Nintendo games. You know, to check and see if the games were running on an emulator! Perfectly normal behavior to exhibit at a museum!

nintendo museum hosts some ill-behaved vandals

Screenshot: YouTube/RogersBase

This is why we can’t have nice things, guys. It’s one thing to get a little overexcited while you’re there and maybe take a picture or two you weren’t supposed to because you missed a sign. But this is Nintendo — you know they have that warning plastered all over the areas where they don’t want you to take pictures.

Further, what is wrong with y’all? I already hesitate to use the term “gamers” to describe people who love video games because of the “gamer caricature.” But when you do things like this, it’s legit “Gamer Behavior.” The rule is this: respect the space as you respect your house. …Then again, some people live with empty cans and food containers scattered around their bedrooms.

I hope Nintendo starts hiring security to patrol the areas of the museum where photos aren’t allowed — dressed as Nintendo mascots. You want a viral video? How about someone dressed as Birdo throwing you out of the museum? Banning you from ever buying any Nintendo products? If they took down Gary Bowser, a known renegade element and enemy to the company, what do you think they’ll do to you if you keep playing with them?