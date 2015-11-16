People Can’t Stop Interrupting Moments of Silence for Paris

As was the case across the NFL and elsewhere over the weekend, there was a brief moment of silence before the Euro 2016 match between Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina this afternoon in Dublin. And much like the those few morons in Green Bay, the silence was interrupted at Avila Stadium by a number of people yelling and grunting.

The majority of the crowd shushed the people making a scene and then a loud rain of boos directed at the outburst followed before the moment ended. It’s difficult to determine who said what, but it is safe to say history is not on Bosnia’s side.

Videos by VICE

Earlier today, UEFA confirmed that France will proceed as Euro 2016 host later this summer.

