People Caught Throwing Lockdown Party Say They Were ‘Unaware’ of the Pandemic

A group of people caught throwing a party in south-east England told police they were “unaware” of the coronavirus pandemic because they don’t follow the news.

According to police in Hampshire, officers responded to an incident in Basingstoke this weekend after numerous reports of a party at a residence, breaching COVID-19 rules that forbid mixing with other households. After speaking to the occupants, police say the hosts claimed they were “unaware of the global pandemic, as they never watch the news.”

Videos by VICE

VICE World News reached out to Hampshire police who confirmed that officers responded to reports of a party at a residential property on Saturday night.

“Officers spoke to the individuals inside the property who were advised about the current government guidance,” a spokesperson said. An investigation is underway with a view to reporting the individuals involved for summons following a COVID breach.”

Under current lockdown restrictions in England, people should only leave the house for essential trips such as work, medical reasons, exercise, or food shopping. As a result of the tightened rules which came into place amid growing coronavirus cases, police powers have increased to allow more fines for non-essential trips. Parties, unless with your existing household, are not allowed.

Officers attended address in Basingstoke following several reports of a party at an address, and breaching lockdown guidelines. The occupants were spoken to and claimed to be unaware of the global pandemic, as they never watch the news! #ThereAreNoWords #PoliceControlRoom — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) January 16, 2021

The incident came to light after Hampshire constabulary tweeted about the party on Saturday, alongside the hashtag #ThereAreNoWords and #PoliceControlRoom.

Since March, almost 32,000 fines have been distributed for breaches to the coronavirus guidelines. In England, fines can be up to £200. Large parties, however, can accrue much larger fines, with some organisers reported to have been fined £10,000.