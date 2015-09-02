People in Shanghai Are Eating War Criminal Ice Cream

If you live in China and feel a strong desire to eat the face of a war criminal, today is your lucky day.

China Daily reported this week that Iceason, an ice cream chain based in Shanghai, is now selling 3-D printed ice cream treats that resemble General Hideki Tojo.

In case you’re a bit rusty on your World War II history, Tojo was the wartime prime minister of Japan. Not only did he catapult his country into the war by ordering the attack on Pearl Harbor, he also escalated the Second Sino-Japanese War (a.k.a. the “War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression,” as China Daily calls it).

In 1945, Tojo famously attempted suicide to avoid capture by American military police. When they found him wounded, he apologized: “I am very sorry it is taking me so long to die.”

Indeed, it took a while. Three years after his arrest, he was found guilty of war crimes by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and executed by hanging.

#China ice cream chain offers ‘head’ of #Japan war criminal Hideki Tojo on WWII anniversary http://t.co/Nokabm4d5X pic.twitter.com/H7p7P2bLf2 — The Straits Times (@STcom) September 2, 2015

On the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, Tojo’s legacy still stings in China—but apparently not so much that people aren’t willing to suck down an edible effigy of the general’s face. Iceason has reportedly produced 10,000 of the frozen treats, each priced at 30 yuan (about US $4.70).

But as the BBC notes, not everyone in Shanghai is down with the promotion. “Such vulgar marketing,” said one user of Chinese social media network Sina Weibo. Another asked, “Doesn’t the thought of putting an evil man’s head in your mouth make you feel sick?”

When you put it that way, Mussolini Mint Chip and Third Reich Tutti Frutti don’t sound like very good ideas either.