People on TikTok Are Obsessed With a Fake Group Chat

The drama on Bravo has nothing on these people. The latest craze to sweep TikTok isn’t the real-life antics of a C-list celebrity, but instead the highly entertaining ups-and-downs of a regular circle of friends in their group chat. Those friends, by the way, are fictional.

Sydney Robinson created and stars in the series that follows the drama that lives in a girls’ group chat. The seemingly insignificant drama that unfolds between the fictional friends—one member invites their boyfriend to the girls-only dinner, gasp!—has captivated viewers.

So far, nearly 30 million people have viewed the first video in the series. Among those are celebs like Stassi Schroeder and Hailey Bieber. Charlie Puth got so into the drama that he agreed to voice the boyfriend character for one of Robinson’s videos.

“I have no idea why this massive man in the music industry with 22 million followers would want to be a part of my ‘Group Chat’ skit,” Robinson told the Today show.

Robinson has continued the drama in multiple episodes, concluding with the season finale on April 8. At the time of publishing, the final episode had been posted for five hours. It had already garnered more than two million views.

Robinson told the outlet that she’s been gaining 100,000 per day since she began the series. The burgeoning social media star, who had 260,000 TikTok followers before the Group Chat series, now boasts 1.3 million followers.

How the ‘Group Chat’ TikTok Series Came to Be

Robinson told the outlet that she’s been working on the series for a year. She decided to do so after a group text storyline on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sparked the idea. It’s also inspired by her own experiences, Robinson said.

“It’s so funny the ways in which being a woman is such a universal experience,” she told the outlet. “And I think having a really close group of girlfriends with very different personalities that are bound to clash, but it doesn’t always mean the end of a friendship.”

Moving forward, Robinson said she has more scenarios planned for her characters, including group chats about birthday and bachelorette parties.

“Just because the dinner segment has ended,” she said, “doesn’t mean the group chat is done.”