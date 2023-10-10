People Tell Us In Six Words or Less How They Got Over Their Ex

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

Getting over an ex is tough. Whether it ended amicably or in a way that will stay with you forever, that shit hurts.

If you’re going through it right now, I have good news. That pain you’re feeling? The one that tricks your brain into thinking that there’ll never be any light in your life and the world sucks and love sucks and ‘if I’d never met that person my life would be infinitely better’? That’ll fade.

It may not feel like it when you’re in the thick of it, downing potato chips and Red Bull for dinner, but it will.

The most important thing to do is stay connected to loved ones, focus your energy inwards to make yourself feel better (if only slightly), and book things to look forward to. You’ll need those moments of joy in between processing the end of a relationship.

To help you feel less alone, VICE NZ asked 14 people to answer in six words or less, what they did to get over their ex. Some of it is more sensible than others but hey, the game of love can ruin anybody. Take care.

“Distance. Therapy. Bad Sex. Ice Cream.” – Lana

“Finding someone who treated me better.” – Claire

“Focused on spending time with friends.” – Matt

“Block them and focus on yourself.” – Chris

“Bought a good vibrator.” – Lexi

“Too much anime after HSC.” – Mateus

“24 hours later, overseas with another man.” Kriti

“Block them.” – Sam

“Watched his YouTube Yu-Gi-Oh! card unboxing videos.” – Georgia

“Time, yoga, break-up playlists.” – Rachel

“Realised he was ugly.” – Lauren

“Gym, anime, focus on myself, repeat.” – David

“Moved out alone, went off rails.” – Laura

“I still haven’t.” – Pia

