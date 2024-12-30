People in Thailand Claim Black Space Rocks Are Improving Their Health

Bad news: we’re not getting out of 2024 without at least one more story about weird, unidentifiable stuff in the sky. This time, however, the story isn’t from New Jersey but Thailand, where married couple Wichet and Maneerat Siriphuwadon claim mysterious black rocks fell from space and landed in their garden.

The Siriphuwadons live in Phatthalung, a province near the Malaysian border. They say they found the shiny black rocks in their palm plantation following a storm.

“There was very heavy rain and lightning around 2 a.m. on that day, causing a fire outside,” Wichet recalled, per DailyMail.

“In the morning, there was a fallen tree and burn marks on the ground. I walked over to the burning pit and there was smoke, so I covered it with soil,” he added.

Two weeks later, the couple returned to the pit and discovered the rocks. The unidentified objects are of various sizes and total over 44 pounds in weight.

Even stranger, the couple also believes the rocks may be improving both their mental and physical health. Maneerat reported feeling more energetic and mentally clearer after having the rocks for about a month.

Thailand locals are using the black space rocks for luck, too

The couple’s neighbors have also noticed unusual patterns on the rocks, interpreting them as numbers they plan to use to play the lottery.

The Siriphuwadons hope to have authorities examine the objects—which they believe may be extraterrestrial.

This is, of course, far from the only recent story about unexplained objects in the sky.

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that they were banning drones until mid-January after multiple sightings in the New Jersey night sky caused questions.

The FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that they will respond to any threatening drones with “deadly force” if they present an “imminent security threat.”

“At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure,” the FAA said in their statement.