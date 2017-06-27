The Nicest Corner of the Internet Lives Under a Popcaan Video

Depending on your perspective, YouTube comments are where your faith in humanity is trashed forever, where the naivety of adolescents is exposed in harsh relief or the uniting anchor for a very friendly community of people gently encouraging underground ASMR artists to continue working with their new microphones. The comments section goes off. For this reason, you’ll probably already know about our The People Vs. video series, where we get various musicians to sit down and face the truth of comments under one of their music videos while we film the whole thing.

Popcaan’s our latest willing subject, responding to commenters on his balmy and tropical “Love Yuh Bad” video. He’s faced with a couple of opinions on the correct way to cook a banana but mostly realises that people haven’t piled on to tear him to pieces. He may have just landed on one of the sweetest places online. Watch that all play out at the top of the page, check out our past People Vs. videos with Post Malone, Stormzy x Ed Sheeran and Trey Songz and peep the “Love Yuh Bad” visuals below.

Videos by VICE

Popcaan plays in Birmingham, London and Manchester from this Friday 30 June until Sunday 3 July.

