Rae Sremmurd on Being More Than a Meme and Maybe Making Techno

Since its release in September “Black Beatles” has had over 400,000,000 views, soundtracked a similar number of frat parties and compelled Paul actual McCartney to do the mannequin challenge. That said, when you compare yourself to The Beatles and launch an entire meme, people who don’t like having fun or being happy will talk trash – and don’t Rae Sremmurd know it. In this episode of The People Vs, Slim Jxmmi & Swae Lee dissect YouTube comments on “Black Beatles”, clearing up any misunderstandings about bandaids, being an internet sensation and not “playing their own instruments”.

Watch below:

You can buy SremmLife2 on iTunes and read our Rae Sremmurd profile from last month here.

