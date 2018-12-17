People Want to Fuck the Grinch

It’s long been established that the internet loves daydreaming about fucking human-ish evildoers like Venom and Pennywise, the clown from IT. Since it’s the holidays, the horny online masses are taking a break from supernatural murderers and instead fixating on the furry green ass cheeks of the Grinch.
There are three Grinch movies: the original 1966 version that looks just like Dr. Seuss’s classic book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey’s live-action remake from 2000, and a 3D-animated film called simply The Grinch, which came out this year. All are, uh, hot in their own ways, according to the denizens of the internet, but for whatever reason, lots of people seem to think Carrey’s Grinch is particularly, irresistibly thicc.
Videos by VICE
Not only is he thicc, but as these random strangers on the internet would tell it, the Grinch’s big dick energy is undeniable.
Admiring a giant, furry, heartless man-beast’s physique and personality is one thing. But some people—let’s call them Grinch-curious—have taken all that talk about how sexy the Grinch is one step further, looking deep within to earnestly ask themselves if they would smash.
For some, the answer is a resounding yes. A surprisingly large number of people out there are so certain they’d smang the exiled Whovillian, they’ve taken it upon themselves to describe the scene in poetic detail.
Somehow, things continue to escalate beyond that point: Turns out a lot of people want to eat the Grinch’s ass, or vice versa. Some of these tweets far predate the current wave of Grinch lust, originating during last holiday season.
Among the most passionate Grinch-lusters out there are those who see getting it on with him as the new normal. If you don’t want to fuck the Grinch, they say, you’re on the wrong side of history.
This is, at its core, a monster-fetish fandom—so naturally, the artists of Tumblr are bringing their fantasies to life. Even with the platform’s new porn ban in place, there are lots of, uh, creative illustrations that will definitely land you on the naughty list.
Now that this long, wild, generally disconcerting ride is over, it’s time to ask yourself: Would you fuck the Grinch?
