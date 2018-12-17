People Want to Fuck the Grinch

It’s long been established that the internet loves daydreaming about fucking human-ish evildoers like Venom and Pennywise, the clown from IT. Since it’s the holidays, the horny online masses are taking a break from supernatural murderers and instead fixating on the furry green ass cheeks of the Grinch.

There are three Grinch movies: the original 1966 version that looks just like Dr. Seuss’s classic book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey’s live-action remake from 2000, and a 3D-animated film called simply The Grinch, which came out this year. All are, uh, hot in their own ways, according to the denizens of the internet, but for whatever reason, lots of people seem to think Carrey’s Grinch is particularly, irresistibly thicc.

https://twitter.com/blxxdykisses/status/1073805490474373121

https://twitter.com/supreme_thot/status/1074430822248148992

luv me a thicc grinch 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rgmCQzehE7 — maricuya (@wish3ry) December 16, 2018

have we talked about how thicc the grinch is pic.twitter.com/l4NukztYJ1 — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) December 12, 2018

I went to the fridge to get a drink and I saw lil Santa suit, i peeped the ass, I was like damn Santa thicc as fuck. Turn around it was the Grinch. I was like Mr. Grinch what you doing out here with all that ass, double-cheeked up on Christmas Eve, hella ass pic.twitter.com/oUskMqlUjT — Crossfit Jesus Rollins (@SladesBadEye) December 17, 2018

Not only is he thicc, but as these random strangers on the internet would tell it, the Grinch’s big dick energy is undeniable.



Controversial opinion: the grinch has BDE — public menace (@dutchess077) December 6, 2018

I see my tweet has been very controversial. Does the grinch have BDE — Nathan 🦋🌹 (@ndillydalley) November 24, 2018

the grinch had MAJOR bde — doll (@dgrovee) December 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/jeffgoldbsdaddy/status/1064710427316232193

https://twitter.com/klancemas/status/1066114190681825285

yeah the grinch deffo has big dick energy I’d date him — Bek Smith (@bekthesmith) November 20, 2018

Admiring a giant, furry, heartless man-beast’s physique and personality is one thing. But some people—let’s call them Grinch-curious—have taken all that talk about how sexy the Grinch is one step further, looking deep within to earnestly ask themselves if they would smash.

https://twitter.com/vegantamarah/status/1073680256853307392

I bet the Grinch could fuck — goth bobby hill 🏆🏆 💚💚💚 (@Lissielys) December 17, 2018

For some, the answer is a resounding yes. A surprisingly large number of people out there are so certain they’d smang the exiled Whovillian, they’ve taken it upon themselves to describe the scene in poetic detail.



just gonna say it.. I’m down to fuck the grinch — petty soul gem (@subtletorture) December 7, 2018

https://twitter.com/DuckFanAccount/status/1071829894751899649

I would fuck the grinch and Like It — The Music or the Mandy (@webbychameleon) December 14, 2018

I'll do it.



I'll fuck the Grinch.



For earth. For humanity. — bran (@branflakeassMAN) December 10, 2018

for christmas i just want a grinch sex doll is that too much to ask mom?? — snail (@_snailll) December 9, 2018

fuck the grinch (rough lover), marry bigfoot (gentle lover), kill chewbacca (too much emotional baggage) — skill issue (i failed the marshmallow experiment) (@pikminprincess) December 14, 2018

I just wanna suck some bomb ass Grinch dick during this festive season. — Just Frans (@Its_Just_Frans) December 14, 2018

https://twitter.com/DodgeFanClub/status/1074688831952183298

Somehow, things continue to escalate beyond that point: Turns out a lot of people want to eat the Grinch’s ass, or vice versa. Some of these tweets far predate the current wave of Grinch lust, originating during last holiday season.

https://twitter.com/onepunchmom/status/1069454517169737728

merry christmas i want the grinch to eat my ass — d (@COLLAPSEMYVElNS) December 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/s_hinsou/status/1066756809375903746

https://twitter.com/k_rbyx/status/932694601483382785

https://twitter.com/ariesolas/status/941116392950071297

Among the most passionate Grinch-lusters out there are those who see getting it on with him as the new normal. If you don’t want to fuck the Grinch, they say, you’re on the wrong side of history.

imagine not wanting to fuck the grinch,,, wild — ruby !! (@adorasbitch) December 17, 2018

https://twitter.com/titty_gf/status/1071541583130980352

the grinch is so tall, has so much ass, and have you seen his fingers? you’d be an idiot not to fuck. — bri (@kyloxbri) December 17, 2018

ur a normie if u don’t wanna fuck the grinch no exceptions pic.twitter.com/ZJ5YPsQ3u1 — 🐭 (@greasf4ther) December 13, 2018

This is, at its core, a monster-fetish fandom—so naturally, the artists of Tumblr are bringing their fantasies to life. Even with the platform’s new porn ban in place, there are lots of, uh, creative illustrations that will definitely land you on the naughty list.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrREG4ZgTz0/

Now that this long, wild, generally disconcerting ride is over, it’s time to ask yourself: Would you fuck the Grinch?

