People Who Stayed Home For College Share Their Best Partying Tips

If you’re spending the 2020 school year in your parents’ house, or just in the place where you grew up, you’re definitely not alone. As of this writing, 30 percent of colleges and universities will conduct courses fully or primarily online, according to data tracking from The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Community colleges in Massachusetts and Illinois have also reported enrollment spikes, while officials from community colleges in Iowa and Virginia have told local news reporters that their schools anticipate increased enrollment on the horizon.

All of these virtual and close-to-home options mean that more students than ever may have the (let’s say) opportunity to live off-campus… all the way off campus, in their childhood home.

Though it has its drawbacks, staying in your hometown for college doesn’t mean totally giving up the traditional “college experience.” People who stay home for college still meet new people, discover new passions, participate in extracurricular activities, and, yes… they still party!

Sure, Mom and Dad probably aren’t down to start pregaming the Homecoming tailgates at 7:00 in the morning. But with a few friends and the right attitude, you can definitely still have some solid, non-sober fun.

We asked people who did the hometown college thing for their best tips for cutting loose, so all you homebound students can focus on picking the perfect "quirky" Zoom background to impress your professors or perfecting your at-home study set-up instead.

Invest in your “home friends” and watch ‘em multiply

College towns typically suck. They are over-policed in the worst ways, and the rent is always insanely high. [Partying in my hometown] was definitely safer. I don’t like not knowing where I’m at or who I’m hanging with. – Camille, 23

I had a few friends from high school that stayed in town—every weekend there were the same few people pregaming at our parent’s houses/a few apartments and then going downtown (where all the bars are). But I slowly met a few friends at university/from other high schools that stayed in town, and we roped them into our fun. – Erin, 32

Because I knew my town well, I knew some spots, and I had friends here already from high school, so it made socializing easier. I was able to live a crazy college experience, probably better than most people that move out of town, all while living under my parents’ roof, rent-free. – Carlos, no age given

Get creative. Like, really creative

Come up with your own contests and themes for parties. That way, even if only 15 people show up and it’s the same 15 people you’ve been partying with since you were 14 [years old], there’s a new element to it. We used to have a cocktail contest every couple months where everybody had to create a cocktail and we’d judge them at the end. Obviously everyone would get fucking trashed. – Mikaela, 22

If you parents aren’t cool—like mine weren’t—have a plan. Like, think of one BEFORE you go out. Don’t end up being the kid that drives drunk because you’re afraid of your parents catching you. Walking places and being mildly inconvenienced is a lot cooler than fucking up your life! – Ben, no age given

Become familiar with the area and find little spots you can gather in. [In my hometown], there was a spot in the woods with a rope swing where my friends would hang out when no one could host at their place. – Suzanne, 23

Always keep extra going-out clothes in your car. – Lyndsey, 24

PLEASE respect your parents—and make sure they respect you, too

As tempting as it is, try not to accept lifts from your parents. If they make a habit of it it’s hard to get independence. Try to have a trusted friend you can stay the night with if you’re too fucked up to go home. – Larry, 25

The right time to talk about your adult independence and set expectations and boundaries is on a sunny Sunday morning, not 3am when you just got home drunk and woke up your parents while trying to make Hot Pockets. Have those conversations before you need them, in a controlled manner. – Cheri, 39

Be nice to your parents. Undoubtedly you WILL need to steal their booze from time to time and being nice might make that easier. But also, embrace the situation for what it is. My mom might have been pissed I woke her up at 4am coming home but she would also be the main person checking on me to make sure I was alive the next day. – Erin

Be honest with your parents, they are pretty cool… when you are. Introduce your friends and flings to them. It’s a good source of memories and laughter at your own expense ten years later. – Nathan, 32

Yes, it’s cliche, but… attitude is everything

When possible, in the time you’re not in school, try and do things to expand yourself as a person. Spend time outside and do some traveling if possible, which can feel like a good balance to not leaving most of the other time. – Erin

Fall in love with the night. Her power and ability to keep secrets is so much more beautiful than we can see. Your hometown is never as dead as you think. – Larry

You can have a really fulfilling uni/college experience while staying home, it just takes some more effort on your part to forge social bonds. Find your way into the scenes that intrigue you and the party invites will roll in. – Kelsey, no age given

As dumb as it sounds, I was primed by movies and TV to have an expectation of college life that just wasn’t going to happen for me. Which is okay! I think long as you have a couple of like-minded people around you who want to have a good time too, you can make it happen anywhere. – Suzanne

