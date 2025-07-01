People With Swamp Crotch Keep Setting Off TSA Alarms

A woman flying for the first time in 15 years recently shared that both airports she passed through flagged her groin area during the security scan. She had no piercings, no medical devices, and her pockets were empty. The only possible culprit? Her sweaty crotch.

She posted about the experience on Reddit and quickly found out she wasn’t alone. Other travelers chimed in with similar stories, pointing to what one security officer allegedly called “swamp crotch.” The term might sound ridiculous, but it lines up with how the scanners work.

TSA’s millimeter wave technology doesn’t just detect metal. It responds to anything that disrupts the signal, including moisture. TSA expert, Shawna Malvini Redden, told Reader’s Digest that sweat is one of the stranger things that can trigger an alert because of how the waves bounce off water. That kind of false positive happens more than people realize.

Sweat isn’t the only thing that might get you stopped at security. Feminine products, snug clothing, or even body shape can trip the scanner. TSA has said their systems are designed to accommodate a range of body types, but the reality is that some people—especially those with fuller figures—get flagged more often.

Some countries have decided it’s not worth the hassle. France and Germany have moved away from this type of scanner altogether because of the high number of false alarms. The U.S. hasn’t followed suit.

The woman who shared her story said the agents were polite and professional during the pat-down, so she didn’t mind the extra screening. But the whole thing left her confused, especially since it happened twice in one trip. She described herself as “midsized,” wearing bike shorts and regular underwear.

Other Redditors noted that it can feel awkward or invasive to be singled out for something as mundane as a sweaty crotch. And while the scanners are supposed to increase safety, travelers are wondering why such a common bodily function can land them in the secondary screening zone.

For now, if your thighs are sticking together by the time you reach security, you may want to pack some powder or consider moisture-wicking underwear. Because apparently, sweat alone is enough to raise alarms.