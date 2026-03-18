People Won’t Stop Peeing on This San Francisco Tesla Charging Station

San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood reeks of urine and is noisy as heck, thereby making it quite fitting that it all emanates from a Tesla charging station. The 16-stall Tesla charging station lot has transformed a once quiet corner into a hub of noise and disgusting behavior, overall becoming a magnet for rowdy a**holes who all drive Teslas.

The problems began months ago when, according to SFGate, Tesla opened the 24-hour lot between Lombard and Moulton streets, offering lower evening charging rates. Residents report cars blasting music, blocking residential garages, and causing traffic jams.

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It almost instantly became a nuisance, which became a more serious issue when drivers allegedly started urinating on buildings and in the streets while waiting for their cars to charge. Gross.

This San Fran Tesla Charging Station Is The Perfect Place To Pee, Apparently

“Looking out my kitchen window, I have seen people below pi**ing on the wall,” said Laurel Calsoni, a resident who was critical of the lot in an email to SFGate. City officials have tried to get Tesla to mitigate the issues, but none have worked so far. The Tesla owners keep urinating on everything and making a ruckus like untrained dogs.

District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, who represents Cow Hollow, confirmed he has met with Tesla and coordinated city departments to find solutions. “The behavior at this charging lot has been ridiculous and unacceptable,” Sherrill said, emphasizing that the company’s current measures aren’t sufficient.

“Let’s just say we’re not done yet,” Sherrill menacingly told SFGate, possibly while polishing a double-barreled shotgun while gently swaying on a porch rocking chair.

There is no clear resolution in sight. For now, the residents of Cow Hollow will have to endure sleepless nights and urine-soaked streets as they wait for Tesla to do something that actually fixes the problem. In other words, don’t hold your breath. Or do. Because of the pee.