People’s Tickets Are Vanishing From Their Ticketmaster Accounts

Even when fans manage to beat the odds and snag tickets on Ticketmaster, there’s no guarantee that they’ll get to keep them. NBC’s Bay Area station reported that, after fans across the country purchased tickets to shows, they saw the tickets vanish from their accounts.

One San Francisco resident told the outlet that, after buying tickets to see Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons, he got an email that they’d been transferred out of his account without his knowledge. The man, who spent “thousands” on the tickets, said that, after contacting Ticketmaster, the site told him “there’s nothing we can do.”

People in Philadelphia, New York, and San Diego told the outlet that they had similar experiences with vanishing tickets and an unhelpful customer service reps. When the outlet began reaching out to the site, though, the tickets were miraculously returned to their rightful accounts.

The sketchy situation comes months after Ticketmaster suffered a data breach. The site said passwords weren’t compromised in the breach, but still advised users to change their login details if they’d experienced the disappearing tickets.

“Overall, our digital ticketing innovations have greatly reduced fraud compared to the days of paper tickets and duplicated PDFs,” a Ticketmaster representative told People. “Having that digital history is also how we are able to investigate the situation and restore fans’ tickets in nearly every case.”

“Scammers are looking for new cheats across every industry, and tickets will always be a target because they are valuable,” the rep continued, “so Ticketmaster is constantly investing in new security enhancements to safeguard fans.”