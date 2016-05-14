Pep Guardiola Handles Final Beer Bath Like a Champion

Parting is such sweet sorrow. Such sweet, malty, deliciously fermented sorrow. Goddamn, beer is delightful. Well, Bayern manager Pep Guardiola will deprive himself of the pleasure of Championship beer baths next year as he will have departed the Bundesliga. Making sure not to send Pep away dry-eyed, Manuel Neuer and crew snuck up on Guardiola to give him a solid dousing in the face.

Bayern closed out the season with today’s 3-1 victory over Hannover, giving them an obscene 10-point dominance over second-place team Dortmund. Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski finished out as top scorer in the league with 30 goals, and the team only lost two games, and drew four. Bayern were champions for their third year in a row under Guardiola (a clean sweep for the Spaniard), and so they wanted to send him to his new gig at Manchester City on a high note.

There are a couple of things to point out here in this moment. Notice at the beginning how Guardiola is looking around him suspiciously for an attack. Clever tactic. The man is always well dressed. Don’t mess up the duds. Also notice the GoPros mounted onto the steins—I’m not entirely sure who came up with that, and how pleasant the footage from a beer cam will be, but why not? Then there’s Neuer with the first strike. He’s always been one to strike out early. Also, Guardiola responds by trying to get everyone back in for the photo. Always so goal-driven. And thankfully it was raining, so that maybe it would wash away the stickiness?

And for you people out there weeping for the loss of several dozen gallons of delicious beer: know that they use the non-alcoholic variety. (Bummer, I know.)