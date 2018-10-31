Pepper and Ground Cherry Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the pepper and ground cherry sauce:

6 tablespoons olive oil

3 large poblano peppers (about 6 ounces|150 grams)

kosher salt, to taste

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano

4 medium basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus 6 large leaves, torn

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 small red chile, thinly sliced

6 ounces|170 grams husked ground cherries

for the bread:

2 (2-inch thick) pieces sourdough, halved crosswise

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

sea salt, to taste

1 garlic clove, halved crosswise

Directions

Make the pepper and ground cherry sauce: Heat 4 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over high. Add the peppers and cook, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred, 4 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a bowl. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the oregano, the sliced basil, the garlic, and chile to the skillet and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then add in the ground cherries. Cook until they start to burst and soften, about 12 minutes, then toss the peppers back in and cook for 1 minute more. Remove from heat, stir in the fresh basil leaves, season with salt, and set aside. Toast the bread: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bread and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Rub each side of all four pieces of bread with the cut-side of the garlic and season all over with salt. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the sauce.

