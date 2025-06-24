‘Pera Coda’ – A New Narrative Mystery Game Set in Istanbul Has Been Announced

I took one look at the Pera Coda trailer and knew it was for me. Apparently, Dwayne did too because once again, he threw something on the work board, and I ate it up. I’m not mad about it, it’s just funny that the success rate is so high. But dropping off a Disco Elysium–style game is gonna do it every time.

‘Pera Coda’ looks like a mind melter

The Pera Coda trailer is short. But in those 47 seconds, I have way more questions than answers. That’s the first piece of locking me into whatever mystery you’re trying to get me into. We’re already having to question what’s real and what isn’t as the main character, Deniz, hears a woman tell him, “My tongue was severed, I can’t speak.” He then says what everyone is likely thinking in the moment, “But you’re speaking now.” She corrects herself and then chastises him for being smart, and he goes with it. What the hell is going on?

Well, as the Pera Coda team put it, “Play as a man trapped in a purgatory-like loop, unable to live or die, forced to confront the memories, regrets, and relationships that shaped him. Each loop reflects Deniz’s psychological journey, with progress tied to emotional breakthroughs.” Got it. If they can land that narrative plane, I’d expect more than a few gut punches before the end of the game.

Pera Coda is the kind of experience that will ask you to examine exactly the type of person Deniz really is. Art Director for Pera Coda, Ahmet Kazanci, said that “This is both a love letter to our city and a universal human story about guilt, regret, and the search for peace.” Make no mistake about it, I am ready to be hurt. You can wishlist the game on Steam today.