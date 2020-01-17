Perfect Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (3-4 pound|1361-1814 gram) whole chicken

kosher salt, to taste

2 cups|500 ml canola oil

½ cup|110 grams mayonnaise

⅓ cup|80 grams sour cream

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 tablespoon buttermilk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon minced dill

½ teaspoon white vinegar

8 ounces|225 grams thickly grated cheddar cheese

4 ounces|115 grams blue cheese crumbles

¾ cup|177 ml Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wings Sauce

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese

1 scallion, green parts only, thinly sliced

celery sticks, to serve

tortilla chips, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F. Season the chicken all over with salt and roast until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely, then transfer to a cutting board (save the pan and the juices in there!) and shred the meat into bite-sized pieces, saving the skin and discarding the bones. Toss the meat back in the pan juices and set aside. Cut the reserved skin into ½-inch pieces. Heat the canola oil in a small saucepan over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Fry the chicken skin until golden, 1 to 2 minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer the skin to a paper-towel lined plate. Season with salt and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, buttermilk, garlic powder, dill, and vinegar. Add the chicken, ⅔ of the cheddar, the blue cheese, and Buffalo wing sauce. Break the cream cheese off into chunks and add it to the bowl. Mix well to combine, then transfer to a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and bake until the dip is bubbling, about 10 minutes. Change the oven to broil and broil the dip until the cheese is golden, 2 ½ minutes more. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then sprinkle the crispy chicken skin and the scallions over the top. Serve with the celery and chips.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .