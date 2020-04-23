Perfect Fried Chicken and Waffles Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the fried chicken:

1 ½ cups|375 ml buttermilk

4 boneless, skin-on chicken thighs

1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|33 grams cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

canola oil, for frying

for the syrup:

¾ cup|180 ml maple syrup

¼ cup|60 ml honey

¼ cup|60 ml bourbon

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

for the waffles:

1 cup|140 grams grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|55 grams granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg, separated

¾ cup|180 ml buttermilk

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

4 tablespoons|65 grams unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Marinate the chicken: Place the buttermilk and chicken thighs in a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Make the bourbon maple syrup: In a small saucepan, heat the syrup, honey, and bourbon, stirring, for about 3 minutes over medium. Add the butter, one cube at a time, mixing until fully incorporated before adding more. Set the syrup aside. Fry the chicken: Mix the flour, cornstarch, salt, and paprika in a large bowl. Heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, dredge the chicken in the dry batter and fry, turning as needed, until golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 165°F, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a cooling rack, season with salt, and keep warm in a 250°F oven. Make the waffles: Heat the waffle iron. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. Using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form. In a small bowl, mix together the egg yolks, buttermilk, milk, melted butter, vinegar, and vanilla. Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until incorporated. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the egg whites. Pour about ½ cup|120 ml of batter into each waffle mold and cook on the classic setting until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes. To serve, divide the waffles among plates and top with chicken. Drizzle with the syrup and enjoy.

