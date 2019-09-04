Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams spaghetti

3 ounces|90 grams guanciale or thick-cut bacon, cut into lardons

2 large eggs plus 3 large egg yolks

2 ounces|60 grams freshly grated Parmesan, plus more to serve

2 ounces|60 grams freshly grated Pecorino Romano, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cheeses and the eggs with ¼ cup|60 ml water. Crank in a good amount of black pepper and set aside. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the guanciale and cook until translucent, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the guanciale to a small bowl. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of mildly seasoned water to a boil. Don’t over-season your pasta water here as you normally would—this dish has a lot of salty elements (the pork, the cheeses), so adding too much isn’t necessary in this case. Add the spaghetti and cook until JUST under al dente, about 9 minutes. Strain, reserving ¾ cup|177 ml pasta water. Add the pasta to the skillet and, working quickly and continuously mixing your spaghetti, slowly drizzle in the egg mixture until emulsified and creamy. Stir in the enough of the reserved pasta water to achieve a creamy consistency, tossing quickly to combine, along with the reserved guanciale. Divide between four bowls and grate more of each cheese on top to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .