In June 2026, Usher and Chris Brown embarked on what was supposed to be a historic tour featuring two R&B icons. Since then, the tour has been riddled with chaos and controversy. During this tour, they’ve included many on-stage talents to help beef up the performance value. On November 21, the second night of concerts in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, a fire performer took a brief tumble in which he accidentally set himself on fire. The performer is Deshawnte “Smoothgalaxy” Williams, a Los Angeles-based street dancer and fire artist.

Multiple fans in the crowd caught the incident on camera. One of them posted the footage to TikTok with the caption “he always blew us up.” Williams was spinning flaming batons when he took the tumble off a ledge. He barely missed the crowd during his fall. He left the concert strapped to a stretcher. As of Monday, November 23, 2026, his condition has yet to be confirmed. Representatives for Usher and Chris Brown have yet to comment on the incident.

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On Friday, November 20, the first of two concerts at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the night was disrupted by a widespread Ticketmaster outage. The outage affected hundreds of concerts across the nation on Friday evening. In New Orleans, fans experienced long wait times and delayed entry. Due to this, many fans left before the outage was fixed around 9:30 p.m.

Previous Chaos During The R&B Tour

Over the last few months of the joint tour, tension between Usher and Chris Brown has led to multiple reports of verbal arguments between the two stars. One of these reportedly occurred in Atlanta during the evenings of November 5 and 6. Fans were stuck in heavy traffic on their way to the concert. The two stars disagreed over whether they should start the show or wait for everyone to arrive. Due to the delay, certain features and songs were cut short or abandoned altogether.

Additionally, the tour has been riddled with cancelled dates left and right. They’ve recently announced the cancellation of upcoming stops in Los Angeles on November 16 and Miami on December 6. In October, they cancelled a string of performances in Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis. The October cancellations were reportedly due to health issues and concerns about the well-being of the touring party and crew. The cancelled dates in November and December have been left without a clear reason.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage