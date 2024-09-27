‘Period Poverty’: 1 in 3 American Teens Can’t Afford Tampons or Pads

New research out of the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. shows that a 1 in 3 American teens didn’t have access to tampons or pads during their periods at least once over the past year.

Specifically, as NBC News reports, the people surveyed said they had to use rags or tissues during their period over the past year or didn’t have the money to buy tampons or pads. This lack of access to feminine hygiene products is often referred to as “period poverty,” and it apparently affects young women equally—regardless of race, neighborhood, health insurance access, etc.

“We were really surprised by how widespread of an issue this is,” said Monika Goyal, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist and co-director of the Center for Translational Research at Children’s National. “This is reflective of a larger issue with respect to access,” Goyal said. “This is about having difficulty affording menstrual health products.”

The study findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. However Goyal said she and her colleagues plan to present them at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics in Orlando, Florida, this weekend.

Period product prices have increased notably due to inflation, with the average pack of tampons up 36% and sanitary pads up 41% in recent years.