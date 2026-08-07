Perlica Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and How to Get It Free

Epic Games has revealed the Perlica Fortnite skin and confirmed the release date for the Arknights Endfield collab. Here is when the new Perlica cosmetic arrives in every region and how eligible players can get it as a free Epic Games Store gift.

Perlica Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that an Arknights Endfield Fortnite collab is coming to the battle royale on August 14. The gacha crossover will feature a Perlica skin released as a promotional item through the Epic Games Store. Players will also be able to purchase the outfit directly from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, Epic released the first promotional image of the skin on social media, giving players their first look at the upcoming cosmetic. We have included the HD image below so you can see what Perlica will look like in-game when she releases next week:

Perlica Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is the Perlica Fortnite Skin Coming Out?

The Perlica Fortnite skin release date is Friday, August 14, 2026. Epic Games has also confirmed that the cosmetic will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. However, figuring out when the Arknights Endfield collab goes live can be confusing because of regional time differences.

For your convenience, the table below shows when the Perlica skin will arrive in the Item Shop in every major region:

Region Date Local Time Pacific Time (PT) August 14 5:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 14 6:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 14 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 14 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 14 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 15 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) August 15 2:00 AM Turkey (TRT) August 15 3:00 AM UAE (GST) August 15 4:00 AM India (IST) August 15 5:30 AM China / Singapore (CST/SGT) August 15 8:00 AM Japan (JST) August 15 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 15 9:00 AM Australia East Coast (AEST) August 15 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 15 12:00 PM

How to Get the Perlica Fortnite Skin for Free

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are two ways to get the Perlica Fortnite skin. The first method is purchasing the outfit from the Item Shop on August 14. Although Epic Games has not announced its price, we believe it could cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, as that is what the recent Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab skins were priced at.

The second method is getting the skin as an after purchasing select Arknights Endfield items through the digital platform. For your convenience, here are some of the eligible in-game items you can purchase to receive the cosmetic:

Mine a Pile of Origeometry

Mine a Bag of Origeometry

Mine a Box of Origeometry

Mine a Crate of Origeometry

Protocol Customized

Monthly Materials Bundle

Some of these items can be purchased at a fairly low price. For example, Mine a Pile of Origeometry usually costs only $12.99. 1,500 V-Bucks in comparison, is currently $22.29. So you essentially would get the Perlica Fortnite skin for half off with this method.

Technically, the Perlica Fortnite skin is only free as a bonus with an eligible Arknights Endfield purchase. However, if you already play the gacha game and were planning to buy one of these items anyway, you are essentially getting the Fortnite cosmetic for free.