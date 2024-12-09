person-of-interest-arrested-in-unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting

Police have identified the person of interest potentially involved in the shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

The New York Post reported that Luigi Mangione, an ex-Ivy League student from Towson, Maryland, was taken into custody this morning at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania after an employee reported him for appearing suspicious. Mangione was allegedly wearing similar clothing to what the suspect had been wearing on the day of the murder.

Videos by VICE

UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect Arrested

Mangione, 26, has previously liked online quotes from “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski. According to police, he also allegedly resented the medical community for its treatment of his sick loved one, which likely fueled his motive.

“He matches the description of the person we are looking for,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare last Wednesday in midtown Manhattan,” added NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a press conference.

Sources told The Post that he was carrying a gun, silencer, four fake IDs, and a three-page manifesto that heavily criticized the country’s healthcare industry.

However, “We don’t think there [are] any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate American,” said Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny, per NBC New York.

This is a developing story.