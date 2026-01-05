Persona 30th Anniversary Teaser Reveals New Update Coming Soon

Fans of the Persona franchise may have some exciting news and reveals to look forward to just around the corner. In celebration of the franchise’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new website has been launched as the year 2026 kicks off. But what does this website mean? What news is to be uncovered for the franchise? And which projects are most likely to receive new game updates or reveals throughout the next announcements? Let’s take a look.

The new Persona website, which can be discovered under this link, went live in early January. A beautiful new artwork has been crafted by Shigenori Soejima, character designer for the Persona franchise. Functioning as the main splash art for the webpage, it features a vibrant composition of the series protagonists throughout the history of Persona. In addition to the website, a promotional video was also launched on YouTube, showcasing an eye-catching series of striking character artworks for these game protagonists.

Videos by VICE

Take a look for yourself below:

Play video

As seen in order:

Ren Amamiya – Persona 5

Yu Narukami – Persona 4

Makota Yuki and Kotone Shiomi – Persona 3 Portable

Maya Amano – Persona 2: Eternal Punishment

Tatsuya Suou – Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Boy With Earring / “Edward Tanaka” – Revelations: Persona

Underneath this primary splash artwork on this website is an initial teaser. This teaser states that the next update will be revealed on January 8, 2026. But what will be revealed when this date finally rolls around?

No hints have been passed to the community of fans just yet. Some fans are guessing that the January 8 reveal will involve a limited-time opportunity, such as a pop-up shop, new limited-edition merch in celebration of Persona’s 30th Anniversary, or a concert/live experience. However, other hopeful individuals and followers do have their hearts set on some specific potential announcements within the gaming space for Persona’s big 30th Anniversary milestone.

This includes a Persona 1 or Persona 2 remake reveal, news on Persona 6, or a possible new Persona 4 Remake trailer. As for whether these predictions from hopeful fans will turn out to have any substance to them or not, fans will simply have to wait and see what is revealed on January 8, 2026.