‘Persona 4’ Could Be Getting Its Anticipated Remake Soon

Well, most people expected this after Persona 3 Reload. Indeed, fans spotted recent signs pointing to the existence of a Persona 4 remake. X user ScrambledFaz discovered that “p4re. jp” was registered as early as a few hours ago.

As Faz mentions, shortly after the registration of Persona 3 Reload‘s domain, the game had its official announcement! Now, I suppose Persona 4 Reload is all but inevitable. But, honestly, fans are colder on this potential remake than I thought they’d be. Rather than a remake of one of the most celebrated entries in the franchise, folks seem to be more than upset that the sixth mainline installment is MIA.

Videos by VICE

“Despite 4 being my favourite of the bunch a remake of it is probably the last thing I’d ask for at this point, especially just coming off of P3R and with 6 still being an unknown. That being said, because 4 is my favourite I won’t deny that I’d still be all over this whenever it does happen. Hopefully the plan is for 1 and 2 to get some love as well though,” one ResetEra user comments.

Screenshot: Atlus

i guess a ‘persona 4’ remake doesn’t hype the crowd up as much as i thought it would

“A P3 remake made sense since the game was super [out of date] and people wanted a definitive edition of the game that had all the content scattered across FES and Portable (which we still didn’t get lol, RIP FeMC fans). I honestly don’t know what a [Persona 4] Remake would bring to the table that the already good Golden port to all modern consoles hasn’t already done. Well, outside of money. Well, unless they add back in the Yosuke romance route,” another user adds.

Personally, as someone with limited Persona 4 experience, I’m excited for a potential remake! Especially if it adds a bunch of QoL tweaks that enhance the overall moment-to-moment gameplay. Plus, it’s not like Atlus isn’t cooking up Persona 6 in the background. Haven’t they earned the benefit of the doubt at this point? They only put out one hit after another, after all!