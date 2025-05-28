‘Persona 4 Remake’ Seemingly Confirmed After Yosuke Voice Actor Claims ATLUS “Didn’t Want” Him

Persona 4 Remake has seemingly been confirmed, after the voice actor for Yosuke took to social media to update his fans about his status with the franchise. Yuri Lowenthal claims that Atlus didn’t want him to reprise the role in the upcoming project. However, up to this point, the P4 Remake was just a rumor. Does this mean it’s actually real after all?

‘Persona 4 Remake’ Confirmed, Apparently

Screenshot: Atlus

Rumors of a Persona 4 Remake have been constantly popping up over the last year. However, we may have finally gotten our most concrete evidence yet that the reimagining is real. On May 28, prolific voice actor Yuri Lowenthal responded to fans on BlueSky, and seemed to have confirmed Persona 4 Remake.

“And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back.” So, that seems like a confirmation? Which is kind of surprising, as voice actors don’t normally talk about unconfirmed projects this openly. But the other shocking news is that he won’t be returning to voice Yosuke. Which is pretty disappointing, if I’m being honest.

Screenshot: BlueSky @yurilowenthal.bsky.social‬

This isn’t the first time Atlus has made a controversial decision like this. In fact, the Persona 4 rumors are par for the course for their recent remakes. When Persona 3 Reload launched in 2024, many fans were upset that the original cast had been replaced with new actors. So, Lowenthal being out as Yosuke actually tracks, as it seems to be something the Japanese developer has been doing a lot lately.

Will ‘P4r’ Be Announced Soon?

Screenshot: Atlus

If all of this is true, then Persona 4 Remake will likely be announced very soon. Specifically, we might see it at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Games Fest on June 8, 2025. When Persona 3 Reload was announced, Atlus had registered a P3RE domain just weeks before it was revealed at the Microsoft summer convention.

And in April, Atlus actually registered a P4RE domain. So, all of this lines up with how they handled the remake of Persona 3. With Yuri Lowenthal outright stating that the project is real, it just seems like all the pieces are finally pointing to it being confirmed. At least, we Persona 4 fans can only hope!

Still, it should be pointed out that the Persona 4 Remake is still technically rumored. Until Atlus actually confirms it, it’s just speculation. But at this point, I’m a believer that we will be back to exploring Inaba in 2025. All this said, I’m still pretty bummed that Yuri Lowenthal will not be returning as Yosuke.