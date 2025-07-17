‘Persona 4 Revival’ Can Now Be Wishlisted on Steam, PS5, and Xbox – Does This Hint at a Potential Release Window?

Atlus surprised fans by publishing the Persona 4 Revival store pages for PlayStation and Steam. With players now able to wishlist the remake, the Persona community is now wondering if this means P4R is releasing sooner than expected.

‘Persona 4 Revival’ Steam Page Is Now Live

Screenshot: Steam, Atlus

In a July 17 press release, Atlus revealed that store pages for Persona 4 Revival are now live on PC and consoles. “Today, ATLUS announced players can now wishlist their highly anticipated RPG, Persona 4 Revival for PlayStation 5 and Steam (Xbox Series X|S wishlist already available).” The Japanese publisher also gave us our first official synopsis for the much-anticipated remake of Persona 4.

“A remake of the modern classic RPG, Persona 4 Revival features updated visuals within the rural town of Inaba. Arriving as a transfer student, you’ll experience an unforgettable year with new friends you meet along the way. However, rumors of bizarre murders and a mysterious TV channel quickly disrupt your peaceful everyday life. A door to another world opens, awakening your Persona abilities: it is time to fight alongside your trusted allies to uncover the truth.”

Screenshot: Atlus, SEGA

Unfortunately, the key features section listed on the Steam page for Persona 4 Revival doesn’t include anything new. The synopsis also doesn’t reveal any new features or mechanics coming to the reimagining. Outside of stating “revamped HD graphics,” it’s pretty much a standard listing. Still, players excited about Persona 4 Revival can now wishlist it on their platform of choice. However, ATLUS is celebrating the occasion with a massive Persona sale.

‘Persona’ Steam Sale Is Now Live

Screenshot: Steam

To let players catch up on the series before the Persona 4 Remake eventually releases, Atlus is hosting a Persona Steam sale starting on July 17 (10 AM PT). Select Persona games will be heavily discounted until July 24, 2025 (10 AM PT).

Here is a list of every Persona game currently on sale:

Game Sale Price Original Price Persona 3 Reload $31.49 (-55%) $69.99 Persona 3 Reload Deluxe Edition $35.99 (-55%) $79.99 Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition $44.99 (-55%) $99.99 Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass $17.49 (-50%) $34.99 Persona 3 Portable $9.99 (-50%) $19.99 Persona 4 Golden $9.99 (-50%) $19.99 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax $8.99 (-70%) $29.99 Persona 5 Royal $23.99 (-60%) $59.99 Persona 5 Strikers $17.99 (-70%) $59.99 Persona 5 Tactica $17.99 (-70%) $59.99

It should also be pointed out that Persona 5 Royal‘s Deluxe Edition is on sale if you want to get extra goodies. DLC packs for every Persona game are also heavily discounted right now, so if you haven’t purchased them before, now is the time.

Screenshot: SEGA, Atlus

Despite speculation, the Persona 4 Revival store pages don’t mean the remake is coming out anytime soon. Let us not forget that Hollow Knight Silksong has had a Steam page up for over six years now. In fact, it’s quite common for Atlus to allow players to wishlist a game even years before a launch.

At this point, we don’t have any information as to when we might see P4R. One thing I find interesting, though, is that Atlus didn’t release a full trailer when it announced Revival at the Xbox Showcase this year. When Persona 3 Reload was unveiled the year prior, we got a lengthy video showcasing the game’s engine, gameplay, and story. So, that kind of tells me the Persona 4 Remake is a bit further out than we think.

Conversely, there were investor documents back in June that showed SEGA expected Persona 4 Revival to release between 2026 and 2027. While those dates were just tentative projections, it’s still something to consider. I don’t think we’ll know more until Tokyo Game Show in September 2025. If it doesn’t appear there, then maybe The Game Awards in December. Until we see a full-blown trailer for P4R, I think we are going to have to wait quite a bit of time before seeing this project again.