Persona 4 Revival Demo Leaks Online With 26 Minutes of Gameplay

Over 26 minutes of Persona 4 Revival gameplay has reportedly leaked online ahead of the remake’s 2027 launch. The new P4R footage, which surfaced on Chinese social media, shows new combat, anime cutscenes, and boss encounters featuring Shadow Chie and Shadow Yosuke.

What the Persona 4 Revival Gameplay Leak Reveals

Screenshot: Atlus

A Persona 4 Revival demo recently surfaced on the Chinese social media app Bilibili and features over 26 minutes of gameplay. The has commentary and shows a walkthrough of the game’s opening chapters. Specifically, it features both Shadow Yosuke and Shadow Chie’s dungeon portions of P4R.

Videos by VICE

The leaked footage also gives us our first look at the game’s title screen and new anime cutscene sections that were produced by studio MAPPA. More importantly, though, it also shows off a good portion of Persona 4 Revival‘s dungeon combat sections and new features that have been added as part of the remake.

Screenshot: Reddit

As far as where the Persona 4 Revival demo came from, it’s currently unknown. Some speculate it was a demo from a recent convention. On the surface, it feels like an official walkthrough, as it has commentary overlaid on top of it. But fans also theorize that it might be an actual public demo that got leaked early in China. Regardless, videos of the gameplay walkthrough are being pulled from the site quickly, so it doesn’t appear to be an intended release.

Will Persona 4 Revival Get a Demo?

Screenshot: Atlus

After the Persona 4 Revival gameplay leaked online, many players had one question on their mind: Are we getting a P4R demo? At the time of writing, this has not been confirmed. However, what makes this demo leak strange is is still seven months away from launch in 2027. So, it seems extremely early for Atlus to release a playable slice of the game to the public.

To put this into context, here is when Atlus has released demos in the past for its most recent games:

Game Demo? When? Persona 5 Royal No Never before launch Persona 3 Reload Yes April 8, 2025 (14 months after release) Metaphor: ReFantazio Yes September 25, 2024 (about 2 weeks before launch)

As you can see, Metaphor: ReFantazio got a Prologue Demo just two weeks before its official release. And Persona 3 Reload actually didn’t get a demo until 14 months after it launched. So, to see a Persona 4 Revival demo almost an entire year before its even out is odd, to say the least.

So it’s possible this isn’t a public demo at all, but rather footage from an internal build or promotional walkthrough that found its way online. Until Atlus comments, its origins remain a mystery. Regardless, more than 26 minutes of Persona 4 Revival gameplay is now circulating online and it’s giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming remake.