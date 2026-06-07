Persona 4 Revival Release Date Revealed – Atlus Confirms February 2027 Launch

Atlus has finally revealed the Persona 4 Revival release date at the Xbox Games Showcase. According to SEGA, the highly anticipated P4 Remake will be released in February 2027 and will be based on the Persona 4 Golden version of the game.

Screenshot: Atlus

It’s hard to imagine that Persona 4 Revival was originally announced in 2024. However, it’s been over a year and a half now without any major updates about the project. All of that has finally changed, as ATLUS finally confirmed when Persona 4 Revival is launching at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026.

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The Persona 4 Revival release date is February 18, 2027, on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. The new P4 Remake will launch on all platforms simultaneously, so players won’t have to wait to play it on their console of choice. For Microsoft players, P4 Revival will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Screenshot: Atlus

New Persona 4 Revival Gameplay Trailer Revealed

As we mentioned above, Atlus has released a lengthy Persona 4 Revival gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. The clip over two-minutes long, giving us our first look at the remake’s newly improved combat and quality-of-life features.

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Similar to Persona 3 Reload, it appears P4 Revival will bring back the new Theurgy ultimate attack system (now called Series Finale). The Baton Pass mechanic that was introduced in Persona 5 is also making its return in Revival as well, bringing it up to date with Atlus’ most modern games.

Interestingly, it seems the rumors about the original Persona 4 voice cast being replaced were accurate. At least, based on this trailer the cast sounds noticeably different from the original games. This shouldn’t be too surprising though as Persona 3 Reload also got a new cast.

Is Persona 4 Revival Based on Persona 4 Golden?

Screenshot: Atlus

One of the questions on every fan’s mind is: will Persona 4 Revival be based on the Persona 4 Golden edition? Well, the answer appears to be yes! In the reveal trailer, there is a brief scene with protagonist Yu Narukami and Marie in what looks to be an S-Link date.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if there will be any content cut from the 2012 edition. When Persona 3 Reload came out in 2024, for example, Atlus decided to remake the original 2006 edition instead of newer versions. As a result, it had a bunch of Persona 3 FES content cut out.

Screenshot: Atlus

As a result, many players were disappointed that FEMC was not in the P3 remake. However, based on Revival’s reveal trailer it does appear it’s a remake of Persona 4 Golden. P4 Revival will launch on Xbox Series X/S PC, and PS5 starting on February 18, 2027.

Persona 4 Revival Pre-Orders

Screenshot: Atlus

Following Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus announced Persona 4 Revival Pre-Orders will go live soon through a new trailer. However, at the time of writing pre-orders still haven’t actually gone up.

On the Microsoft Store you can reserve it through Xbox Game Pass, and download it on day one through the subscription service. However, on Steam and PlayStation store, it’s still a wishlist button. However, given that Atlus released a P4 Revival Pre-Order trailer, we assume pre-orders should go live soon.