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Persona 5 Fortnite Collab Release Date Revealed – Confirmed Skins

The Persona 5 Fortnite collab release date has been revealed. Here is when the Joker, Ann and Morgana cosmetics arrive in every region.

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Epic Games has revealed the Persona 5 Fortnite crossover release date in a new trailer. The upcoming Atlus collaboration will feature Phantom Thieves Joker and Ann Takamaki alongside Morgana. Here is when the Fortnite cosmetics go live in every region.

When Is Persona 5 Coming to Fortnite? Release Date

Persona 5 Fortnite Collab Logo
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration will be released on Friday, September 25, 2026. Epic Games revealed the date in a new cinematic trailer teasing the upcoming cosmetics, although the characters only appear as silhouettes.

Videos by VICE

The Persona 5 skins will be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. Due to time-zone differences, however, the crossover will technically launch on September 26 in several regions.

For convenience, the table below shows when the Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration goes live in each major region:

Country/RegionDate and Time
US Pacific TimeSeptember 25 at 5 PM
US Eastern TimeSeptember 25 at 8 PM
BrazilSeptember 25 at 9 PM
United KingdomSeptember 26 at 1 AM
Central EuropeSeptember 26 at 2 AM
South KoreaSeptember 26 at 9 AM
JapanSeptember 26 at 9 AM
Australia (Sydney)September 26 at 10 AM
New ZealandSeptember 26 at 12 PM

All Persona 5 Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Fortnite Override Key Art Persona Joker
Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not officially shown the skins yet, dataminers claim the Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration will only include two outfits and one Sidekick. If you were hoping to see the entire Phantom Thieves team in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, unfortunately, that does not appear to be happening. I know, it’s a bummer.

Here are all the leaked Persona 5 Fortnite skins and cosmetics revealed so far:

  • Joker (Phantom Thief outfit and Dancing in Starlight style)
  • Ann Takamaki (Panther outfit and Dancing in Starlight style)
  • Morgana Sidekick
  • Morgana Bus Vehicle

Interestingly, the official Persona 5 trailer released today appears to support the leak. While the cosmetics themselves are hidden, the silhouettes seemingly depict Joker, Ann, and Morgana.

Persona 5 Fortnite Trailer
Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on the datamined files and Epic Games’ new cinematic, it appears the initial Persona 5 crossover will be limited to two playable characters and a Morgana Sidekick. However, additional cosmetics could always be released at a later date.

A Persona 5 Morgana Sprite has also already been revealed as it was added in the games files after the September 17 update. The new variant should technically be released a day before the Persona collab goes live on Friday.

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