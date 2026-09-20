Persona 5 Fortnite Collab Release Date Revealed – Confirmed Skins

Epic Games has revealed the Persona 5 Fortnite crossover release date in a new trailer. The upcoming Atlus collaboration will feature Phantom Thieves Joker and Ann Takamaki alongside Morgana. Here is when the Fortnite cosmetics go live in every region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration will be released on Friday, September 25, 2026. Epic Games revealed the date in a new cinematic trailer teasing the upcoming cosmetics, although the characters only appear as silhouettes.

Videos by VICE

The Persona 5 skins will be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. Due to time-zone differences, however, the crossover will technically launch on September 26 in several regions.

For convenience, the table below shows when the Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration goes live in each major region:

Country/Region Date and Time US Pacific Time September 25 at 5 PM US Eastern Time September 25 at 8 PM Brazil September 25 at 9 PM United Kingdom September 26 at 1 AM Central Europe September 26 at 2 AM South Korea September 26 at 9 AM Japan September 26 at 9 AM Australia (Sydney) September 26 at 10 AM New Zealand September 26 at 12 PM

All Persona 5 Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not officially shown the skins yet, dataminers claim the Persona 5 Fortnite collaboration will only include two outfits and one Sidekick. If you were hoping to see the entire Phantom Thieves team in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, unfortunately, that does not appear to be happening. I know, it’s a bummer.

Here are all the leaked Persona 5 Fortnite skins and cosmetics revealed so far:

Joker (Phantom Thief outfit and Dancing in Starlight style)

(Phantom Thief outfit and Dancing in Starlight style) Ann Takamaki (Panther outfit and Dancing in Starlight style)

(Panther outfit and Dancing in Starlight style) Morgana Sidekick

Sidekick Morgana Bus Vehicle

Interestingly, the official Persona 5 trailer released today appears to support the leak. While the cosmetics themselves are hidden, the silhouettes seemingly depict Joker, Ann, and Morgana.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on the datamined files and Epic Games’ new cinematic, it appears the initial Persona 5 crossover will be limited to two playable characters and a Morgana Sidekick. However, additional cosmetics could always be released at a later date.

A Persona 5 Morgana Sprite has also already been revealed as it was added in the games files after the September 17 update. The new variant should technically be released a day before the Persona collab goes live on Friday.