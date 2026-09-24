Persona 5 Fortnite Skins Revealed – First Look at Joker and Ann

Epic Games has finally revealed the Persona 5 Fortnite skins in a new trailer. The SEGA Atlus crossover will feature Joker and Ann Takamaki, including their iconic School uniform and Phantom Thieves outfits.

First Look at the Persona 5 Fortnite Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

After months of anticipation, Epic Games has officially revealed the Persona 5 Fortnite skins in a stylish new trailer. The promotional video confirms that both Joker and Ann Takamaki will be available in the battle royale with their Shujin Academy uniforms and Phantom Thieves attire.

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Interestingly, it appears there could be a special Persona 5 Fortnite emote that allows both characters to transform into their Phantom Thieves edit styles, just like in the game. More importantly, the trailer gives us our first look at what the skins actually look like in-game.

For a better look at both skins, we’ve posted HD images below:

Joker Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ann Takamaki Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Persona 5 Fortnite Emote and Morgana Sidekick

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Persona 5 Fortnite collab doesn’t stop at Joker and Ann. The trailer confirms that we’ll also be getting a Morgana Sidekick. As we mentioned above, it appears the new skins have an emote that lets you switch between their styles mid-match. Although this has not been officially confirmed by Epic.

However, it’s not just any emote from the looks of it. In Persona 5 Royal, Joker and Ann summon their Personas by ripping masks off their faces. Just like in the Atlus RPG, the trailer shows the Fortnite characters transforming into their Phantom Thieves alter egos.

For example, we see Joker change from his Shujin Academy attire into his Phantom Thieves outfit by summoning his Persona mask.

When Do the Persona 5 Fortnite Skins Release?

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The Persona 5 Fortnite collab releases Friday, September 25, 2026. Players will be able to buy Joker and Ann in a single Persona 5 bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.