‘Persona 5 The Phantom X’ Is a New ‘Persona’ Sequel but With Gacha Limitations (Review)

When Persona 5: The Phantom X was first revealed in 2021, I was curious how Atlus was going to translate the RPG into a gacha experience. Within a few minutes of playing P5X, I was pleasantly surprised at just how much the mobile title retained the incredible quality of Persona 5. However, the mobile title has some considerable gacha compromises that might turn off some fans of the Persona franchise.

It’s Basically A ‘Persona 5’ Sequel

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Right out the gate, I want to say I was incredibly impressed with the presentation of The Phantom X. From the vibrant graphics to the stylish menus, this is literally a full-quality Persona 5 game. It even has the same loading screen animations when boarding a train or traveling to school. And I won’t lie, I immediately got hit with a wave of nostalgia when the “Beneath the Mask Rain” song played as I walked around Yongen-Jaya. So, if you are looking to re-experience Persona 5, Black Wings Game Studio did a fantastic job capturing the 2016 JRPG.

The same can be said for the game’s combat and gameplay elements. Even though P5X is a mobile game, it plays exactly the same as Persona 5. This is especially true if you use the game’s controller support. I played the gacha game on my Asus ROG and PC, so it pretty much mirrored the exact gameplay as Persona 5 on PS5 or Xbox. However, I did manage to also test the game on my iPhone, and P5’s turn-based combat actually translates really well with mobile touchscreen controls as well.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The full Persona 5 presentation doesn’t just stop at combat and its graphical engine either. If you were worried that The Phantom X would have limitations to its exploration sections, I can confirm the game passes this test with flying colors. Not only can you freely explore Tokyo and other districts in P5X, but dungeons are also fully fleshed out. Just like the 2016 RPG, you can sneak behind walls, jump enemies, or use your grappling hook to reach ledges and hidden rooms.

‘Persona 5: The Phantom X’s Story off to a shaky start

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Reviewing the story of Persona 5: The Phantom X is a bit tricky, given that North American players are locked out from a year’s worth of content already available on Asia servers. At the time of this review, there are only two Palaces available. So I think it’s important to take into consideration that P5X is a live service game that is meant to be played for years. With that said, my initial impression of Phantom X’s story is a bit of a mixed bag.

A lot has been said about the P5X “Subway Slammer” story arc. Essentially, the game’s opening chapter centers around a man who uses his shoulder to shove people trying to board trains. Yeah… it’s as silly as it sounds. Even more so when you consider that the opening villain of Persona 5 was Suguru Kamoshida, who had a storyline involving themes of physical and sexual abuse in the school system. While I don’t think Phantom X needed to be that dark, the “Subway Slammer” plot does feel a bit too Scooby-Doo.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

On the other hand, I found the main cast of Persona 5: The Phantom X to be charming enough. While the main protagonist “Wonder” is a decent Joker stand-in, I really took to characters such as Motoha Arai and Yaoling Li. That said, I also can’t help but feel that the main cast feels like “B-tier” Phantom Thieves. While likable, they aren’t as good as Persona 5’s original cast. But again, I feel like it’s hard to fully judge them just yet. We don’t have enough story yet to see how these characters come into their own. But just as an introduction to the world, I think P5X has a decent cast.

Gacha Limitations

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Now, the elephant in the room with Persona 5: The Phantom X is that it’s a gacha game. In my first couple of hours of playthrough, I didn’t initially notice it too much. As I said, this very much feels like a fully fleshed-out Persona 5 RPG. However, gacha elements slowly started to creep into the game, especially once you reach the halfway point of Kiuchi’s Palace. For starters, you can’t level up your character or weapons past a certain point without materials.

If you want to level up a Phantom Thief, you need Konpaku Gems and Fragrance of Iris items. These can be obtained by doing daily challenges, which require you to use stamina. However, you are only allowed to use 240 stamina points every 24 hours. See where I’m going with this? So, if you are someone who likes diving into Mementos to earn EXP by battling Shadows, you will be disappointed. In fact, Shadows don’t even drop normal experience points. They instead give you Persona Seals and the aforementioned Konpaku Gems.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The game quickly keeps you on a leash, as they don’t want you to progress too quickly. And again, this makes sense because Persona 5: The Phantom X is a gacha game. But where this gets frustrating is when you hit certain snags later in the story. Instances where you physically can’t progress until you level up enough. I don’t mind running out of story quests, but having to wait because of the game’s systems can be annoying. Thankfully, this won’t be a problem for most players, given not everyone rushes through content.

An Interesting Experiment

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After spending over 30 hours with Phantom X, I’m left feeling torn. On the one hand, I think it’s a really great gacha game. In terms of its presentation and gameplay, it might be one of the genre’s best. Where I’m feeling mixed is I’m not sure how I feel about gacha elements being applied to single-player experiences like Persona. Maybe it’s because I’ve put in over 300 hours into Persona 5 Royal. But it just feels wrong having limitations and stopgaps placed on the story.

I just want to dive into the wonderful world and story Atlus has created and progress to the next Palace. But I also know that wouldn’t make any sense for a gacha game. Players would run out of content within a month. For what it’s worth, I think Persona 5: The Phantom X is an interesting experiment. Can you blend a gacha live service with the premium AAA experience of Persona 5? I have to remind myself that this game is free. While the game does try to entice you to spend money on character banners, the entry price is still zero.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In that sense, I’m pretty blown away by what Persona 5: The Phantom X manages to achieve. It’s essentially a brand-new sequel that delivers on Persona 5‘s best elements. However, only time will tell if its story and characters will live up to being a worthy successor of the Phantom Thieves. For now, I think Black Wings Game Studio has given gacha players enough of a reason to give it a chance. However, if you are a Persona 5 fan who wants full control over the story, Phantom X might not be for you.

Verdict: Recommended

Persona 5: The Phantom X is now available on PC via Steam, Android, and iOS. A build was provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.