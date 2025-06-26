'Persona 5: The Phantom X' Players Angry Over "Disappointing" Launch Rewards

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Persona 5: The Phantom X launched, and players are already upset with the new RPG. Many users diving into the gacha game are frustrated about it not having any limited pulls. However, we might be jumping the gun too soon here about its launch rewards.

Players Are Frustrated With No Free Limited Pulls in ‘P5X’ At Launch

Although Persona 5: The Phantom X has been out in China since 2024, the much-anticipated RPG finally launched in North America on June 25. However, fans of the beloved Atlus franchise were disappointed when they learned about the mobile game’s launch rewards. While most gacha RPGs launch with free limited pulls for the premium banner, P5X does not.

Making this sting all the more is that the game’s first limited 5-star character is Persona 5 protagonist Joker. And of course, Ren Amamiya also happens to be the strongest unit in P5X currently. So, suffice it to say, many were not happy with not having any free pulls on his banner. Frustrated players vented about the launch rewards on the personaphantomx subreddit. In a thread titled “No limited pulls in the launch gift is wild,” users called the gacha game “greedy.”

“For real. Even the most greedy gacha games give limited pulls,” a user wrote. Another commented, “Not gonna lie, this soured the mood entirely. I don’t get devs nowadays. It’s like they speedrun atrocious starts and then complain when they’re forced to end of service.” One comment even argued, “Joke’s on them because if I don’t get a good luck account through rerolling, I spend WAY less on games.” A lot of players also argued that the lack of free limited pulls made it impossible to reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

‘Persona 5: The Phantom X’ Reward Criticism might be A Little Overblown

While “no free limited pulls” is disappointing to be sure, Persona 5: The Phantom X‘s reward system isn’t as dire as it seems on the surface. In fact, players who’ve already had the RPG for months have confirmed that the game is actually pretty generous. Specifically, you can earn a lot of free pulls and currency just by playing the story. Now, I know all gacha games make this claim, but so far, I’ve personally found this to be true.

For example, users saying you can’t reroll aren’t entirely accurate. Once you unlock the workbench early in the story, you can easily earn 10 limited pulls. Players have also reported getting Joker using 7 limited pulls and then restarting their game if they lose on his banner. It takes about 6 minutes to reach the main character’s room if you skip all the cutscenes and rush the prologue.

Conversely, P5X gives a lot of rewards just by progressing the game in general. All this said, I do get where some Persona fans are coming from. It’s become a standard for most gacha games to give you free limited pulls at launch as an incentive to get their first 5-star character. Many players have used this mechanic for years to reroll. While not impossible, it’s definitely harder to do this in Persona: The Phantom X. However, I think the trade-off here is that P5X is basically a new AAA Persona game, and it’s free.