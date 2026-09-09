Persona 6 Achievements Leak Online & Reveal Story Spoilers

The entire list of Persona 6 achievements have reportedly been datamined from Steam, revealing major story and gameplay details ahead of its release. Here is everything the leaked achievements reveal about the JRPG, including its Yokohama setting, new combat mechanics, romance options, and potential story spoilers.

Persona 6 Steam Achievements Reportedly Datamined

Screenshot: ATLUS

Persona 6 achievements have reportedly leaked online. The major discovery was first reported by Exophase, which claims the highly anticipated RPG will feature 48 Steam achievements. Although the game does not have a release date yet, the game’s achievement names and descriptions have seemingly surfaced early.

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The biggest detail revealed by the leak is that players will seemingly join an organization called Hex. The group appears to investigate a series of supernatural crimes across Yokohama, with players tasked with arresting various perpetrators.

In terms of where Exophase got the Persona 6 achievements list, it appears to have been leaked from a recent Steam datamine. At the time of writing, over 20 unreleased games have had their achievements lists recently leaked by the tracking site, such as Stranger Than Heaven, and Control Resonant.

Screenshot: Atlus

The Persona 6 achievement list Exophase published reveals major details about the 2027 title. For example, the list mentions mysterious locations called Underworlds. Based on their descriptions, these could be the game’s version of Palaces or dungeons. However, instead of stealing hearts like the Phantom Thieves, the new cast will seemingly investigate cases and arrest the person responsible for each location.

Persona 6 Story Details Potentially Leaked

Screenshot: Atlus

Major potential Persona 6 story spoilers appear below, so stop reading now if you want to go into the game completely blind.

Several achievements appear to be directly tied to the main story and reveal the names of locations players will visit. These include Hellrite Stage, Justiceopolis, Reverie Dreamland, Craveheart Tower, Yama’s Ledger, Enlightenment Factory, and Unmasked Yokohama.

Interestingly, the descriptions suggest that each location is connected to an individual perpetrator who needs to be arrested. This could mean that Persona 6 will feature a series of criminal cases that Hex investigates throughout Yokohama.

The achievements also seemingly confirm that Persona 6 will have multiple endings, as one is unlocked for watching the “good ending.” Unfortunately, the list doesn’t reveal how many endings there are or what choices players will need to make to unlock them.

Screenshot: Atlus

Another achievement references awakening a “true Persona,” suggesting that party members will once again receive upgraded forms after reaching an important point in their character arcs. The Reaper will also return as an optional enemy, so longtime fans will have another chance to take on one of the series’ most powerful bosses.

Persona 6 Gameplay Features Revealed

Screenshot: Atlus

The leaked achievements also reveal several new Persona 6 gameplay mechanics. Players will seemingly be able to upgrade weapons, use special rounds to initiate battles, perform Breaches, chain multiple handoffs together, and use new abilities called Bloodstruck skills.

Outside of combat, many of the series’ classic social features will return. Players will be able to take part-time jobs, improve their Social Stats, ace school exams, invite characters to events, and pursue romantic relationships.

Social Links also appear to have been renamed Connections in Persona 6. There will seemingly be more than 80 relationships that can be formed throughout the game, although only certain Major Arcana Connections can be maxed out.

Screenshot: Atlus

One of the more interesting achievements references investigation meetings where players create leads using red strings. Combined with the Notebook and arrest mechanics, this suggests detective work could play a major role in the overall gameplay loop. There also appears to be a retro minigame called Police Panic.

Although the achievements were reportedly datamined by Exophase, neither Atlus nor Sega has officially confirmed that the information is final. The names, descriptions, and requirements could therefore change before Persona 6 is released.

Still, if the leak is accurate, this gives us our biggest look at the JRPG’s story and gameplay yet. Between Hex, Wanted Shadows, investigation meetings, and the ability to perform arrests, Persona 6 appears to be taking its crime theme in an interesting new direction.