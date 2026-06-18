Persona 6 Development Reportedly Almost Finished According to New Leak

Leaks about Persona 6 releasing in 2027 might have just been confirmed by someone reportedly working on the game. According to a translator, P6 development might actually be close to being finished.

Persona 6 Development Might Be Close to Being Finished

Screenshot: Atlus

This latest rumor comes from a translator who reportedly worked on Persona 6. In a recent post on Tumblr, the account claims that they worked on the English translation of P6 and that they finished their work on the project. “PERSONA 6!!!! It descends upon us all…eventually. I am happy and honored to say that I was a translator on this project! It was an incredible opportunity. I’m very grateful.”

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The reason this is important is that English translations tend to be completed toward the back half of development in Atlus games. The account also claimed they started working on Persona 6 before January of this year. So if they are legitimate, then it means P6 is further along than some may have initially expected. Although it should be pointed out that we don’t have any official sources that corroborate this user’s claims.

Screenshot: Tumblr indigozeal

Interestingly, the account has been around for eight years, sharing their translation work. The user also claims to currently be working on a Final Fantasy game. So take what you will from that. Many fans believe the user though given their history. But it should be reiterated that it’s impossible to fully verify their claims. However, if what they say is true, it might have confirmed leaks about Persona 6’s release date.

Screenshot: Atlus

A leak in claimed that the Persona 6 release date would be in September 2027. Although this same source leaked the Persona 6 logo and protagonist weeks before Atlus officially announced the game, it was still up in the air how accurate the rumored release date could actually be.

Well, if this latest translator leaker is telling the truth, then Persona 6 releasing in that timeframe becomes a lot more believable. Considering we are still 15 months away from the rumored launch window, that is actually a lot of development time that Atlus could still work on the project to polish it and add its finishing touches. As far as why Atlus didn’t include a release window in the Persona 6 reveal trailer, one insider claimed it was related to Persona 4 Revival.

Specifically, the claim is that Atlus wants to wait until after the Persona 4 remake is released in February 2027 before it starts talking about and marketing P6. That said, nothing is actually confirmed about the Persona 6 release date, so things could absolutely still change. Regardless, this latest translation update is intriguing, as P6 could be further along in development than the official Xbox Games Showcase led many to believe.