Persona 6 Gets Release Update from SEGA

Sega has given players another update on Persona 6. According to new details published on the company’s website, P6 will receive a physical release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches.

Persona 6 Physical Release Confirmed by Sega

Screenshot: Atlus

When Persona 6 was first announced in June, one question on many players’ minds was whether it would receive a physical release. After all, Atlus’ first P6 teaser trailer did not end with a release date or reveal which editions would be available.

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With Sony ending physical disc production for new PlayStation games in January 2028, some fans worried that Persona 6 could be the first mainline entry in the series not to receive a physical edition. However, according to a new update on Sega’s website, Persona 6 will receive physical versions when it launches.

Screenshot: SEGA

In an update to its official game page, Sega confirmed that physical copies of Persona 6 are planned for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2: “The physical version is planned for release on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.” However, it is currently unclear whether the Nintendo Switch 2 edition will include the full game on its cartridge or use a game-key card.

Screenshot: Atlus

Atlus still has not announced the Persona 6 release date. However, Sega’s confirmation that a physical PS5 version is planned could point toward the game launching before January 2028.

As we mentioned above, Sony has announced that it will stop manufacturing physical discs for new PlayStation games beginning in January 2028. Because of that deadline, Sega’s plans for a physical PS5 edition suggest that Persona 6 could potentially launch sometime in 2027.

Interestingly, Persona 6 achievements also recently leaked through Steam, reportedly revealing major details about the game. From gameplay features to potential story beats, the listings contained a surprising amount of information. More importantly, if Atlus has already submitted the game’s achievements to Steam, it could suggest that development is further along than some players expected.

While the physical release update and reported Steam achievement leak could point toward a potential 2027 launch, that remains speculation for now. Atlus has not officially announced a release date or release window for Persona 6. Still, this is welcome news for Persona fans who collect physical games. Regardless of when Persona 6 launches, players should have at least two physical versions to choose from.

Screenshot: Atlus

Finally, Sega also confirmed that Persona 4 Revival is planned to receive physical editions on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. This suggests that the publisher could be taking a similar approach with both upcoming Persona releases.