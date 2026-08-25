Persona 6 Release Date May Have Been Confirmed by PS5 Physical Release

A new update from SEGA may have narrowed down the Persona 6 release date to 2027. According to the publisher, Persona 6 will receive a physical release exclusively on PS5. However, that detail might have also tipped us off to the game’s potential launch window.

Persona 6 Is Getting a Physical Release on PS5

Screenshot: Atlus

SEGA recently updated its website to confirm that Persona 6 will receive a physical disc version exclusively on PS5. Unfortunately for Xbox Series X|S and PC players, it appears the highly anticipated RPG will only be available digitally on those platforms.

Videos by VICE

Here is what SEGA’s update says: “Persona 6 tells an all-new tale set in a never-before-seen locale, delivering the unique worldbuilding and innovative gameplay fans have come to adore. Only physical copies of the PlayStation 5 version are available.”

Screenshot: SEGA

This detail is particularly interesting because Sony recently announced that it will stop producing physical discs for new PS5 games in 2028. Based on that deadline, SEGA may have just supported previous leaks and rumors surrounding the Persona 6 release date.

Screenshot: Atlus

In July, Sony confirmed that new PS5 games released after January 2028 will no longer be printed on physical discs. Physical media production is reportedly ending by the close of 2027, with new games becoming digital-only on the PlayStation Store.

If SEGA is confirming that Persona 6 will receive a physical PS5 release, it stands to reason that the game could launch sometime in 2027, before Sony’s cutoff date. While this is not a direct release-window announcement from Atlus, it is one of the biggest updates we’ve received since Persona 6 was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in June.

The information is also notable because previous leaks claimed that the Persona 6 release date would fall within the second half of 2027. SEGA’s latest update appears to line up with those rumors.

Screenshot: Atlus

While I’m usually wary of online leaks, the account behind this particular claim accurately leaked the weeks before the game was officially revealed. According to the leaker, development of P6 was “almost complete,” with Atlus “aiming for a 2027 release.”

With SEGA now confirming that Persona 6 will receive a physical PS5 edition, those leaks are beginning to look more credible. However, this should still be taken with a major grain of salt. A physical release does not guarantee that Persona 6 will launch in 2027, especially since plans and production arrangements can change. Still, Sony’s reported physical-media deadline appears to narrow down the game’s potential release window considerably.