Persona 6 Release Date Reportedly Still Planned for 2027

A prominent leaker claims that the Persona 6 release date is still on track for 2027. According to a new report, SEGA and Atlus are waiting until the launch of Persona 4 Revival to reveal more information about P6.

Screenshot: Atlus

Persona 6 was recently revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase. Following the announcement, many players were worried that P6’s launch could be very far away, as the trailer didn’t even have a release year. However, a prominent Atlus leaker claims that Persona 6 is still releasing in 2027 and that its lack of a date was due to Persona 4 Revival.

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Leaker lolilolailo revealed the update on the ResetEra gaming forum. “Don’t read too much into the teaser not having 2027 in it, especially considering P4R is launching before.” The SEGA insider basically confirmed that the Persona 6 release date is currently on track to hit 2027.

Screenshot: Atlus

Interestingly, it was also claimed that the Persona 6 trailer didn’t show any gameplay footage or have a release date because Atlus didn’t want to overshadow the announcement of Persona 4 Revival. According to the leak, we will hear more about Persona 6 either closer to P4R’s launch or after it releases.

This also lines up with a recent statement from Persona developer Kazuhisa Wada. In a press release he recently said: “We are delighted to officially announce our work on the next installment of the Persona series. We look forward to sharing the incredible efforts that the entire team is putting into Persona 6 for its release after Persona 4 Revival.”

Screenshot: Atlus

As we’ve , a major leak claims the Persona 6 release date is in September 2027. Lolilolailo didn’t specify that the September launch window was accurate. However, with the account confirming the game is still releasing in 2027, it might be a hint that this is when we can expect P6.

This is also interesting because, if it’s true, it follows a similar release pattern Atlus has previously used. Persona 3 Reload came out in February 2024, and Metaphor ReFantazio then launched in October of that same year. With the Persona 4 Revival release date to be February 18, we could see P6 launch from September 27 through early October 2027.

Of course, this is all speculation. The only thing lolilolailo confirmed was that P6 will reportedly launch in 2027. Finally, this latest report does have some weight to it. Several Persona 6 leaks appeared online a week before the game’s reveal. For example, the Persona 6 protagonist and the game’s logo both surfaced on Chinese social media almost ten days before the Xbox Games Showcase.

Screenshot: Atlus

So, with those leaks essentially being proven true, it means the leaked release date is also likely accurate. Although, at this point, I wouldn’t put too much expectation into the specific “September” window. The more important update here is that Persona 6 is reportedly still on track to release sometime in 2027. If true, it means we won’t have to wait very long for the next Persona game.