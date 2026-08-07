Persona 6 Release Date Gets Update In SEGA Financial Report

Persona 6 just received a release date update in SEGA’s latest financial report. Although the publisher has yet to announce an official launch window, the new details suggest players could be waiting longer than expected for the highly anticipated Atlus RPG.

Screenshot: ATLUS

When Persona 6 was first revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, many players were surprised that it didn’t have a release date. The announcement trailer was also only 50 seconds long and really only revealed the P6 logo. However, during SEGA’s recent earnings call, the Japanese publisher gave an update on Persona 6’s launch plans.

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According to SEGA, the Persona 6 release date is still “to be determined,” with the company not currently committing to a 2027 launch. While this might sound like a non-answer, it’s particularly noteworthy that the publisher still wouldn’t confirm a release year. Although SEGA never announced that it would come out next year, multiple leaks claimed it was planned for the second half of 2027.

Screenshot: SEGA

Interestingly, SEGA also released an Upcoming Games Release Schedule that includes titles launching throughout 2026 and early 2027. However, Persona 6 is not included in this list and is instead placed in the broader “Upcoming Plans” category. Does this mean Persona 6 might not be coming out next year after all?

Is Persona 6 Delayed Beyond 2027?

Screenshot: Atlus

At the time of writing, Persona 6 has not been confirmed to be delayed out of 2027. In all fairness, SEGA also never gave it a release window in the first place. It should also be pointed out that Atlus previously said it was not going to talk about Persona 6 again until after Persona 4 Revival.

With the scheduled for February 2027, it’s possible the Japanese studio is simply keeping quiet until then. SEGA’s financial reports are also broken up into quarterly sales and game release plans, so the company stopping its current schedule after February isn’t that unusual.

All this is to say, it’s not time to panic yet. On the other hand, it does feel a little strange that the company won’t even commit to 2027 as a potential launch window. Given that this information comes from a financial report, it has caused some fans to speculate that a release next year might not be as guaranteed as initially thought.

Screenshot: Xbox

Interestingly, the 2027 release date rumor was first sparked by the same insider who accurately leaked the weeks before P6 was announced by Xbox. While the leaker clearly has a legitimate source, it’s possible that their information about the game’s launch plans is now outdated.