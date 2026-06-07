Persona 6 Revealed At Xbox Games Showcase – Atlus Confirms P6 Leaks Were Real

Persona 6 was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest. ATLUS gave us our first look at P6’s new logo with a teaser trailer. Here is everything we know about the Persona 6 release date.

Screenshot: Atlus

Over the past few weeks, many Persona 6 leaks have surfaced online. While many insiders claimed they were legitimate, nothing was actually confirmed. However, Atlus finally broke all speculation by finally revealing Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026.

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A new teaser trailer has confirmed Persona 6 is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. P6 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. While Atlus didn’t give a specific release date, they confirmed that P6 will be launching on all platforms in the near future. More importantly, though, the studio also gave us our first tease of the Persona 6 logo and artwork.

Atlus Confirms Persona 6 Leaks Were Real After All

Screenshot: Atlus

As we mentioned above, major Persona 6 leaks surfaced at the start of the month. Specifically, images of the , and several side characters were leaked on Chinese social media. A few days later, the and early artwork designs also made their way online.

The reason this matters is Atlus essentially confirmed the Persona 6 leaks were accurate all along. During the Xbox Games Showcase, the reveal trailer featured the same P6 logo that was included in the leaks from early June. It also confirmed that the game’s color theme will also be green, which, again, was leaked in advanced.

Persona 6 Trailer Teases Games themes

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Unfortunately, the Persona 6 trailer was rather short and didn’t actually include any gameplay. Instead it was a teaser clip with ominous images and music. We didn’t even get a look at the game’s protagonist or characters.

However, compared to Persona 4 and Persona 5, the new trailer does look extremely dark. At least, in my opinion, it has very moody and creepy vibes, reminding me of Persona 3 and the Shin Megami Tensei series. It also uses the green-color themes that were leaked, as we mentioned earlier.

Screenshot: Atlus

As we previously reported, leakers claim that the Persona 6 release date is September 2027. With Atlus confirming that some of the leaks were actually accurate, this could mean we have a potential launch window for the new game. Although it should be pointed out that P6’s release dates is definitely subject to change as it’s unconfirmed.

Also, just because leakers had some information correct, doesn’t mean that everything they posted was accurate. Still, with them leaking artwork of characters and the game’s logo, it’s intriguing to say the least. Although, Atlus not even giving a release year in the announcement trailer is also interesting. We’ll have to see if the rest of the leaks were accurate, or if P6 is further out then we think.